Qatar Facility Management Market Report 2023: Qatar Vision 2022 Drives Growth

Qatar Facility Management market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The main factor driving the market growth is rising infrastructure projects in the country as Qatar seeks to increase its urbanization with the goal of the population being spread all over the country rather than just one province.

Facility Management (FM) are support services that are used in real estate & property for the benefit of society. By using Facility Management services, a person can get all the services related to their day-to-day use. Services related to fire safety, cleaning, maintenance, security, logistics, environment, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) services, and others come under Facility Management. Facility Management services are used in various sectors, such as residential, commercial, and industrial. The market has companies but also consists of individuals carrying out the services themselves without the banner of a company.



FIFA World Cup 2022 Changed the Fortune



One of the major factors influencing Qatar's building management market is the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in the country. The construction of sports stadiums, training grounds, and other infrastructure gave rise to several facility management projects.



On average, more than 10% of its annual national output was spent on infrastructure building to host the event. For instance, the country is building a 40,000-seat modular arena for the same, which will include seats, concession stands, bathrooms, shops, and more.



Qatar has spent nearly USD 220 billion on building the required infrastructure in the country. The event will therefore stimulate the need for facility management services.



Latest Developments in Qatar Facility Management Market



Al Asmakh Facilities Management and A to Z Services announced their merger to create one large integrated facility management company in Qatar during the year 2021. The merger resulted in the combination of eight individual entities; four are from A to Z services, and AL Asmakh Facilities Management also contributes four.



Qatar has many projects worth billions under its belt, which will require Facility Management Services during the forecast period, be it residential, commercial, or any other sector. These projects are expected to drive the demand for FM services in the country along with the entry of new players in the market.



Barwa Real Estate Group announced implementing a system named "Fusion Applications" on Oracle Cloud. This enables the user to automate their back-office operations and build powerful management processes such as human resource, financial, and supply chain management.



Lack of skilled laborers restraining the market growth



Qatar has a lot of migrant laborers, but the majority of these laborers are not skillful, and hence, it requires a lot of time and investment from companies to train them, make them skillful, and carry out the work carefully with all precautions.



Recent Developments

Sodexo launches its new in-patient dining solution Touch2Order and cutting-edge digital food ordering application, One Klick, across the Middle East. The app incorporates AI systems to supplement patient, visitor, and medical staff experience in regional healthcare institutions. Sodexo has large patient comfort, safety, and clinical support and facilitates efficient and smooth operations in UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait healthcare sites.

In 2021, Sodexo partnered with Leanpath to release the subsequent-gen AI-driven waste reduction technology. The partnership aligns with the organization's better tomorrow 2025 initiative to decrease waste.

Report Scope:



In this report, Qatar Facility Management Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Qatar Facility Management Market, By Service:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Support

Catering

Others

Qatar Facility Management Market, By Type:

Hard Services

Soft Services

Qatar Facility Management Market, By Industry:

Organized

Unorganized

Qatar Facility Management Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Public Sector

Qatar Facility Management Market, By Sectors:

Education

Healthcare

Real Estate

Banking

Hospitality

Housing

Others

Qatar Facility Management Market, By Region:

Doha

Al Rayyan

Al Wakra

Umm Salal

Al Khor and Al Thakhira

Rest of Qatar

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 Qatar Facility Management Market



5. Voice of Customers



6. Qatar Facility Management Market Overview



7. Qatar Property Facility Management Market Overview



8. Qatar Cleaning Facility Management Market Overview



9. Qatar Security Facility Management Market Overview



10. Qatar Support Facility Management Market Overview



11. Qatar Catering Facility Management Market Overview



12. Price Point Analysis (Cost of Spending in Qatar)



13. Market Dynamics



14.1. Drivers

14.1.1. Qatar Vision 2022 drives growth

14.1.2. Growing focus on Green Building Practices

14.2. Challenges

14.2.1. Lack of skilled Labor

14.2.2. High Cost driven projects



15. Market Trends & Developments

15.1. Sodexo partnership with Leanpath

15.2. Al Asmakh Facilities Management and A to Z Services acquisition

15.3. Sodexo launches its new in-patient dining solution Touch2Order

15.4. Barwa real estate group QPSC announced the execution of the Fusion application on Oracle Cloud.



16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. Qatar Economic Profile



18. Qatar Facility Management Market, Upcoming Mega Projects Driving Growth



19. Facility Management Value Chain



20. Key Pain Points for Customers & Facility Management Companies



21. Qatar Facility Management Market, Key Stakeholders



22. Major Clients of Leading Players



23. Company Profiles

24. Strategic Recommendations



25. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

EFS Facilities Services Group

Sodexo Qatar Services

G4S Qatar

Al-Asmakh Facilities Management

Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar)

Galfar Al Misnad

COMO Facilities Management Services

OCS Qatar LLC

CBM Qatar LLC

Al Tamyoz Facility Management

