Europe Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Presents Opportunities

Europe soft tissue sarcoma market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

The rise in the incidence and prevalence of different types of cancers coupled with the increasing research & development (R&D) activities are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The rising number of people suffering from soft tissue sarcoma in the region is augmenting the growth of the market. The advent of advanced therapies, such as targeted and biological, is also a contributing factor.

There is a growing focus on personalized medicine along with huge investment in anti-cancer treatment research, which is likely to discover new paths for Europe soft tissue sarcoma treatment market in the coming future. Furthermore, there is an increase in the number of clinical trials going on in the region, which is facilitating the growth of the market. Rising ease in FDA approvals as well as the patent expiry of branded drugs, are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the market.



Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that develops in soft tissues of the human body, such as fat, muscle, nerves, fibrous tissues, or deep skin tissues. About 40 percent of the cases occur in the legs, usually at or above the knee. Fifteen percent develop in the hands and arms, another 15 percent in the head and neck, and the remaining 30 percent in the shoulders, chest, abdomen, or hips. Moreover, it is not classified as a tumour but can be life-threatening if cancer spreads in the human body.



Increasing Prevalence of Different Types of Cancers



Growing occurrences of various types of cancer, which start in soft tissues such as tendons, fat, nerves, blood vessels, and others, are expected to propel the growth of the market. There is a rise in the number of cases of sarcoma, which is augmenting the growth of the market. According to cancer research UK, there are about 4,300 new soft tissue sarcoma cases in England every year, which is around 12 every day. The elderly population is more at risk as they can develop soft tissue sarcoma cancer. Around 40 in 100 soft tissue sarcomas (40%) are diagnosed in individuals aged 65 or above.



Increasing Research & Development (R&D) Activities



There is a rise in the number of research activities on drugs and other therapies, which is likely to bolster the growth of the market. Researchers are focusing on second-line therapies for patients who relapse or are refractory, as there are no approved therapies for the same. Heavy funding by the government, as well as the private sector for R&D purposes, is facilitating the growth of the market.



Rise in the Number of Clinical Trials



There is a large number of clinical studies which are going on for soft tissue sarcoma in the region, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market. There are a total of 578 clinical studies in Europe, out of which 242 studies are completed. For instance, in 2021, a clinical trial for the "NBTXR3 Crystalline Nanoparticles and Radiation Therapy in Treating Randomized Patients in Two Arms with Soft Tissue Sarcoma of the Extremity and Trunk Wall" was completed.



