Global Cryptocurrency Market to Grow by $1.81 Billion During 2023-2027

The cryptocurrency market is forecast to grow by USD 1,815.78 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period. This report on the cryptocurrency market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investment in digital assets, increased availability of crypto wallets, and increase in fintech spending.



The analyst's cryptocurrency market is segmented as below:

By Type

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising inclination toward digital currency and the growth of blockchain technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the cryptocurrency market covers the following areas:

Cryptocurrency market sizing

Cryptocurrency market forecast

Cryptocurrency market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryptocurrency market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AlphaPoint Corp., Binance Holdings Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitMain Group, Bitstamp Europe SA, BlockFi Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., ConsenSys Software Inc., iFinex Inc., Intel Corp., KuCoin, Ledger SAS, Microsoft Corp., Money Group Inc., New Bit Ventures Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Ripple Labs Inc., and Xapo Bank Ltd. Also, the cryptocurrency market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AlphaPoint Corp.

Binance Holdings Ltd.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

BitGo Inc.

BitMain Group

Bitstamp Europe SA

BlockFi Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc.

ConsenSys Software Inc.

iFinex Inc.

Intel Corp.

KuCoin

Ledger SAS

Microsoft Corp.

Money Group Inc.

New Bit Ventures Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Xapo Bank Ltd.

