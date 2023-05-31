Global Biochips Market to Grow by $43.27 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biochips Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biochips market is forecast to grow by USD 43,273.01 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.15% during the forecast period. This report on the biochips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications of microarray biochips in drug discovery, an increase in the market presence of market players with a collaboration strategy, and the growing use of personalized medicines.



The analyst's biochips market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

Hospitals and diagnostics centers

Academic and research institutes

By Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the increasing use of chemical microarray technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biochips market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging loc technology and growth in the bioinformatics software industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the biochips market covers the following areas:

Biochips market sizing

Biochips market forecast

Biochips market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biochips market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Analis sa, Arrayit Corp., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Boao Bio Group Co. Ltd., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Eden Tech, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Illumina Inc., INNOPSYS, Micronit BV, Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sphere Fluidics Ltd., Takara Holdings Inc., IDEX Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the biochips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

