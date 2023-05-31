Crestline Announces Management of Two Iconic Hotels: The Delphi in Downtown Los Angeles and Waldorf Towers in South Beach, Miami

FAIRFAX, Va., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) expands its management portfolio of luxury boutique hotels with the addition of The Delphi in downtown Los Angeles, California (formerly The Standard Hotel) and the Waldorf Towers in Miami Beach, Florida. Both hotels have been completely reimagined to respect their history and glamor while creating contemporary, stylish, eclectic, and innovative ways to welcome guests.



“Each of these properties are architectural gems within their communities and share a unique design and history that were diligently retained and enhanced by our design teams," said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. "As a management company, Crestline brings unique expertise in reimagining lifestyle hotels such as el PRADO in Palo Alto, California and the Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. The addition of The Delphi and Waldorf Towers helps secure our position as a leader in managing independent luxury hotels,” added Carroll.

The Delphi

The 207-guestroom Delphi Hotel is located near the LA Convention Center at 550 S. Flower Street in Downtown Los Angeles. It includes 10,000 square feet of event space and will be introducing five new restaurant and bar concepts over the next 12 months including fully renovating and reimagining the iconic rooftop pool and lounge. The 12-story marble clad building opened in 1955 as the headquarters for Standard Oil. Today it is recognized for its Art Deco architecture and is considered a City of Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

Redesigned by the creative team at Ellis Adams Group, The Delphi embodies the essence of LA, striving to serve as an epicenter of the arts, and as a player in the continuous revitalization of downtown. The interiors are a blend of Modern and Deco, with appointments of rich brass and velvet, and enveloped in greenery. Touches of the historic features remain dotted throughout the hotel for guest exploration. The hotel’s lobby sets the tone for the guest experience, with The Delphi Lounge inviting guests to relax and enjoy the inviting décor and layered textures. Denae’s Diner, a retro all-day diner concept with modern appeal, will debut this summer featuring vibrant colors, a curated menu, and outdoor dining. Each of the guest rooms, suites, and two penthouses are oversized, understated, and packed with details and little extras. All rooms include spacious closets, oversized bathtubs, mood lighting, a platform bed, large-screen TVs, floating desks, and giant mirrors. Custom bath amenities are by BeeKind®, which donates a portion of profits to help support honeybee research at the University of California, Davis. Bed linens and bath terry are by Italian brand Fili D’oro.

For more information and reservations visit www.thedelphihotel.com or call 213.892.8080.

Waldorf Towers Hotel Miami Beach

A historic jewel on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, the Waldorf Towers is an Art Deco masterpiece peeking through palm trees with its creamsicle-like façade. With only 43 guest rooms, this intimate hotel was designed by renowned architect Albert Anis in 1937, writing the script for the city’s skyline. The reimagined hotel retains its eclectic vibe including its signature rooftop lighthouse proudly perched above the northeast corner. Each of the guest rooms is sun splashed with oversized soundproof windows, plush bedding, ceiling fans, and spacious bathrooms with rain showerheads and BeeKind® custom bath amenities. ICON, the on-property, al fresco restaurant, invites guests to settle into one of the rattan chairs lining the sidewalk and sample a little bit of everything, including fresh pasta, seafood, and flatbreads.

With the world-famous beach just steps away, it is easy to enjoy South Beach from a chaise lounge overlooking the ocean. Guests looking to venture out for shopping or entertainment, Lummus Park and Muscle Beach are at the doorstep, or catch a quick ride and find yourself in the ever-popular Collins Avenue Shopping District. Miami International Airport (MIA) is less than 20 minutes away. The Waldorf Towers is located at 860 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Florida. For more information and reservations visit www.waldorftowersmiami.com or call 786.446.8100.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 127 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,000 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

