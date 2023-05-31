In-Depth Research On Nurse Call Systems Market Size | USD 4.47 billion by 2030

Pune, India, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Nurse Call Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.86 billion in 2023 to USD 4.47 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The rising work pressure of nurses and the reduced patient-to-nurse ratio is boosting product demand from the healthcare sector. Fortune Business Insights™, provide this information in its report, titled, “Nurse Call Systems Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development

November 2022- Courtney Thorne Ltd launched its CONNECT HEALTH hybrid nurse call system. It is a hybrid wired/wireless approach that is designed to meet the demands of nursing personnel in acute healthcare settings.





Key Takeaways

Growing at a CAGR of 13.4%, the market will exhibit steady growth by 2030.

The wired segment is expected to be the leading segment in this market during the forecast period.

Increasing advancements in information and communication technology are a key driving factor of the market.

IP-based nurse call systems and mobile-based systems would drive the adoption.

North America dominated the market in 2022.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Companies leading the global Nurse Call Systems Market are JNL Technologies (U.S.), Cornell Communications (U.S.), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Rauland (AMETEK, Inc.) (U.S.), Televic (Belgium), Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SCHRACK SECONET AG. (Austria), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia), Hill Rom Services Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.47 billion Base Year 2022 Nurse Call Systems Market Size in 2023 USD 1.86 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 253





Drivers and Restraints



Advent of Advanced Technologies in Communication Systems to Boost Market Expansion

Progressions in communication and information technology hold the latent to be applied to an extensive assortment of development of nurse call systems that enable improved work and patient bed sanctioning, patient observing, the protection of nurse staff, and emergency administration among others. The expansions in advanced technologies, such as internet protocol systems and wireless technologies that involve mobile device integration have considerably swayed the global nurse call systems market growth.

On the other hand, the high installation and maintenance costs of nurse call systems will pose challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Segmentation

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Product

Basic Button Based Systems

Mobile Integrated System

IP based Systems

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World





Report Coverage

We offer reports that are triangulated with an expansive examination method that primarily focuses on delivering insightful information. Our experts have applied a data navigation method that further aids us to offer reliable predictions and examine the complete market dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have gained admittance to several international as well as regional sponsored registers for presenting the updated information so that the shareholders and business experts invest in proficient zones only.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Speedy Adoption of Calling System

North America held the largest nurse call systems market share and generated a revenue of USD 0.61 billion in 2022. The rapid acceptance and penetration of these systems and devices by many hospitals and nursing centres are responsible for market growth in the U.S. Moreover, the high geriatric populace, falling nurse-to-patient ratio, and rise in healthcare expenditure will further propel regional market expansion.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow rapidly over the study period owing to surging demand for these systems and the rising importance of accreditation from regulatory authorities. Moreover, domestic manufacturers in China and India are trying to maintain their dominance by capturing a wide domestic consumer base.

Competitive Landscape

Prime Players Sign Considerable Bonds to Make Noticeable Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often implement tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among the abundant tactics, one such remarkable strategy to extend the business prospect is engaging in multimillion deals with government bodies and safeguarding a lucrative revenue for their own company.





FAQ’s

How big is the Nurse Call Systems Market?

The Nurse Call Systems Market size was USD 1.86 billion in 2023.

How fast is the Nurse Call Systems Market growing?

The Nurse Call Systems Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

