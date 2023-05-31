Global Money Transfer Agencies Market Report 2023: Globalization of Manufacturing Sectors Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Money Transfer Agencies Market by Type (Bank, Money Transfer Operators), Service (Currency Exchange, Money Transfer), End-Use - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Money Transfer Agencies Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Globalization of Manufacturing Sectors

Increasing Number of Banking & Financial Services

Growing Use of Smartphones and Tablets

Restraints

Technical Hindrances and Limited Awareness in Economies

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Money Transfer Systems

Rise in Foreign Migrant Population

Challenges

Possibility of Cyberattacks and Frauds

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Bank and Money Transfer Operators. The Bank is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Service, the market is studied across Currency Exchange and Money Transfer. The Currency Exchange is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Business and Individual. The Business is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Money Transfer Agencies Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Money Transfer Agencies Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bank

6.3. Money Transfer Operators



7. Money Transfer Agencies Market, by Service

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Currency Exchange

7.3. Money Transfer



8. Money Transfer Agencies Market, by End-Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Business

8.3. Individual



9. Americas Money Transfer Agencies Market



10. Asia-Pacific Money Transfer Agencies Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Money Transfer Agencies Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Ayannah Business Solutions, Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Careem Networks FZ LLC by Uber Technologies Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

cWallet Services

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc.

Papaya Global Ltd.

Remitly, Inc.

Small World Financial Services

Wells Fargo & Company

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

WorldRemit Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxkazz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.