Rice Protein Market is to reach USD 1019.42 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverages market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Rice Protein Market “. The Rice Protein Market size was valued at USD 770 Mn in 2022. The total Rice Protein Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1019.42 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 770 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 1019.42 Mn CAGR 4 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By product, source, end-user, and nature Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Rice Protein Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Rice Protein Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape, and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Rice Protein Market, the challenges faced by the market participants, and growth prospects in the Rice Protein industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Rice Protein industry is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. Segment-wise analysis of the Rice Protein Market is conducted by product , source, end-user, and nature. Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for the Rice Protein Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Rice Protein Market players. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Rice Protein Market.

Rice Protein Market Overview

Rice protein is made up of rice, broken down into smaller pieces known as rice protein hydrolysate. These proteins are used for muscle strength and muscle soreness. Rice Protein is used for babies who are allergic to cow’s milk. Rice Protein provides the body with nutrients called amino acids. Rice Protein helps to reduce blood pressure and blood fats. It is an alternative to other proteins as it offers 37% of protein and essential amino acids.

Increasing demand from the nutritional industry to boost the Rice Protein Market growth

There is a demand for plant-based protein due to the health consciousness factor among people, which is expected to boost the Rice Protein market growth. Rice protein is a viable option for vegetarians and vegans who want to quit the stereotypical vegetarian or vegan. Rice protein helps to build muscles and gain strength due to more complex carbohydrate structures. Rice protein provides a 100% rich source of protein and this factor significantly contributes to the growth of the Rice Protein Market. Rice Protein is highly digestible with an excellent Amino Acid Profile. Environmental concerns, dietary choices, nutrition trends in sports, and gluten-free preferences are expected to fuel the market growth.

Flavor and texture limitations, competition from another alternative protein source, and sourcing challenges are expected to restrain the Rice Protein Market growth.

North America to Dominate the Regional Rice Protein Market Growth

The North America region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets with plant-based protein is expected to boost regional market growth. Demand for rice protein is very high in the USA due to increasing sports activity, and awareness of the health benefits of rice protein is expected to boost the Rice Protein Market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Rice Protein market over the forecast period. Demand for protein and protein-based products is growing very fast in countries such as India, China, and others. The rising income of people in the region is expected to boost the market growth.

Rice Protein Market Segmentation

By Product

Rice Protein Isolates

Rice Protein Concentrates

Others



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Rice Protein Isolates, Rice Protein Concentrate, and Others. Rice protein isolates segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness about health including anti-cholesterol and antioxidant qualities of Rice protein is expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. Rice protein isolates the replacement of soy protein isolates.

By Source

Rice Bran

Rice Endosperm

By End-User

Convenience Food

Bakeries & Confectionary

Sports and Energy Supplements

Infant Food

Animal and Pet Food

Beverages

Other



Based on End user, the market is segmented into Convenience Food, Bakeries & Confectionary, Sports and Energy Supplements, Infant Food, Animal and Pet Food Beverages, and Other. Convenience food segment is expected to dominate the Rice protein market over the forecast period. Various consumer demand regarding health-conscious food is fulfilled by the rice protein. Demand for vegan, gluten free and high protein is fulfilled by the rice protein, which is expected to boost the segment growth in the region.

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Rice Protein Market Key Players include

Axiom Foods (United States)

RiceBran Technologies (United States)

Golden Grain Group Limited (China)

Ribus Inc. (United States)

Top Health Ingredients Inc. (Canada)

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Malaysia)

Nutribiotic (United States)

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd. (China)

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China)

The Green Labs LLC (United States)

A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd. (China)

Rice Protein Company Limited (Thailand)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Nuzest (New Zealand)

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Nutrition Resource Inc. (United States)

Z-Company BV (Netherlands)

Key questions answered in the Rice Protein Market are:

What are Rice Protein?

What was the Rice Protein market size in 2022?

What is the expected Rice Protein market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Rice Protein Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Rice Protein market growth?

Which segment dominated the Rice Protein market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Rice Protein market?

Which region held the largest share in the Rice Protein market?

Who are the key players in the Rice Protein market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, source, end-user, and nature

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

