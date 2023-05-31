Food Preservatives Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.86 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Preservatives Market is valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.86 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The citizenry's heavy reliance on prepared foods and the considerable disposable income accompanying them can also be blamed for the market's expansion. The benefits of organic food items have been highlighted in health digests and publications, affecting people's opinions. Due to their mobility and availability, ready-to-eat food products are in high customer demand. This is projected to enhance the need for natural Food Preservatives in the local market.

We forecast that the antimicrobials in the Food Preservatives market sales will account for more than 47% of total sales by 2030. Antimicrobials are the antimicrobial compounds used in Food Preservatives to stop microbes, including bacteria, pathogens, fungi, and nematodes, from causing harm. They can be either synthetic or biological in origin. Antimicrobials are frequently used to protect meat products, such as beef, pork, and chicken, at room temperature by preventing deterioration from germs like bacteria and their enzymes.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-preservatives-market-2148/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Surge in Demand for Clean Label Food Products Support Market Expansion

The demand for "clean label" goods has increased with the demand for natural antioxidants, antimicrobials, and other Food Preservatives. More mental well-being shoppers gravitate toward items with clean labelling than those made with artificial substances. Consumers usually inspect the labels to see what's in them. Consumers worldwide expect food items, particularly meat and poultry, to have clean-label components. This increased consumer awareness drives consumers to seek organic chemical preservatives throughout the value chain, up to the ingredients and further down the value chain. The producers of Food Preservatives have modified their processes to create clean-label compounds, which can be useful when creating clean-label products. These clean-label preservatives have uses in a variety of food items as well as other applications.

Increased Demand for Convenience Products Drives Market Growth

An opportunity comes for foods with a prolonged shelf life due to the rising demand for convenience goods and the increased attention paid to organic food, which has enhanced the desire for organic Food Preservatives. Demand for organic and chemical-free foods has risen substantially as people become healthier. Manufacturers use more natural preservatives due to concerns about environmental sustainability, which accelerates growth. Globalization, an increasing workforce, increased internet and e-commerce use, and an increasing working population drive demand for organic food products. The constant consumption of synthetic foods damages people's health, raising their awareness of the dangers of these foods, causing them to switch to organic products, and growing the demand for natural Food Preservatives.

Top Players in the Global Food Preservatives Market

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Tate & Lyl (London, UK)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corp. (U.S.)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Galactic SA (Belgium)

Kerry (Ireland)



Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in the Global Food Preservatives Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Food Preservatives industry is the growing demand for conventional food. It is possible to utilize conventional Food Preservatives alone or in conjunction with alternative preservation techniques. Oxidation, which serves as an ozone absorbent, an antibacterial preserving, and hinders the growth of bacteria and fungi, is the most popular traditional preservative.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Food Preservatives industry is its increasing trend of antioxidants. Natural or artificial compounds called antioxidants are employed as Food Preservatives to stop fats, oils, and other lipids from oxidizing. Food loses flavor and nutritional value as a result of a chemical reaction. By scavenging free radicals produced during peroxidation, antioxidants stop or lessen this damage. Free radicals are incredibly erratic entities that can harm cells by absorbing an anion (reactive oxygen species).



Top Report Findings

Based on the Form, the Liquid category controls most of the Food Preservatives market's revenue. The Component with the largest share is meat, poultry, and seafood. Given that a sizable portion of the planet's population is not vegetarian, the growth can be linked to the enormous usage. People's disposable income or spending power increases as globalization prevails and international trade grows. As a result, shoppers' purchasing patterns are changing, and more people can afford such expenditures.

Based on Function, the Antimicrobial category controls most of the Food Preservatives market's revenue. To prevent the growth of mold, sodium prednisolone and calc propionate are added to cheese, cake, bread, and other baked and confectionary goods. Rosmarinic acid extracts and edible oils are a couple of natural antimicrobial substances derived from plants or animals. The spread of microorganisms such as streptococcus, Aeromonas hydrophila, salmonella, and Escherichia coli slows the metabolite found in these substances.

Based on Type, most of the Food Preservatives market's revenue is controlled by the natural preservatives category. Because they have been approved for use by the appropriate regulatory bodies and because consumers are becoming healthier, natural preservatives are in increased demand. Due to consumer preference for products with clean labels, the natural products segment is anticipated to have a significant position during the projection period. Many producers are implementing novel formulation techniques to produce organic products that comply with the criteria for cleanly labeled goods.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-preservatives-market-2148/0

Recent Developments in the Global Food Preservatives Market

In June 2022 , Kemin Industries, Inc. introduced RUBINITE GC Dry as a replacement for sodium nitrite as a new food preservative. According to the company, RUBINITE is a natural alternative that can be used as a food preservative, providing the highest microbiological protection and preserving product stability. In addition, Kemin Industries plans to incorporate it into processed meat products such as sausages and hot dogs.

, Kemin Industries, Inc. introduced RUBINITE GC Dry as a replacement for sodium nitrite as a new food preservative. According to the company, RUBINITE is a natural alternative that can be used as a food preservative, providing the highest microbiological protection and preserving product stability. In addition, Kemin Industries plans to incorporate it into processed meat products such as sausages and hot dogs. In March 2022, DSM introduced DelvoGuardcultures, a product that targets dairy producers searching for clean-label options and offers them a way to increase the shelf life of their goods, including yogurt, fresh cheese, and sour cream.

DSM introduced DelvoGuardcultures, a product that targets dairy producers searching for clean-label options and offers them a way to increase the shelf life of their goods, including yogurt, fresh cheese, and sour cream. In November 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC announced that a new biomass boiler would be built at its Santa Rosa, Brazil, acidulants facility.



Food & Beverages Category of the Application of the Global Food Preservatives Market Projected to Generate Nearly Half the Total Global Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Application, the Food Preservatives market is divided into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Beauty & Personal Care, and Animal Feed.

The meat, poultry and seafood market were the largest market by application, and it is anticipated to continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. The demand is anticipated to be driven by the global expansion of the processed meat, poultry, and seafood industries throughout the forecast period. Food Preservatives are used in various items, such as dairy, frozen goods, meat and poultry, seafood, drinks, candies, and petroleum-based products. Global demand for these products is rising due to several causes, including shifting consumer lifestyles, increased imports and exports, a preference for fresher foods, and a growth in consumer capacity to pay more for goods.

On the other hand, the Beverages category is anticipated to grow significantly. Due to microbial deterioration, bakery items have a short shelf life, resulting in financial loss and negatively impacting the food product's qualitative attribute. Cardamom, ginger, and thyme flavorings have become popular natural substitutes in bakery applications. Soft drink consumption is rising in volume, with Brazil and Peru leading the way. Over the projected period, it is estimated that the beverage industry, in terms of rapid growth, will increase demand for antibacterial agents.

North America Region of the Global Food Preservatives Market Anticipated to Generate a Substantial Amount of Global Revenue

The North American region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Manufacturers are using Food Preservatives to extend the duration of food product shelf life in response to the growing demand for convenience and processed foods. Also, North America is a significant fruit importer, which raises the demand for preservatives. The demand for natural preservatives has been spurred by awareness of many hazards connected to chemical preservatives. North American rules are very regulated regarding commercializing food goods and ingredients. The introduction of newer preservatives with minimum or no negative impact on human well-being has been made possible by these rules, providing producers with attractive expansion opportunities.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to develop the fastest in the Food Preservatives market. Due to rising manufactured food consumption, particularly in China and India, the region is anticipated to experience significant development. Over the predicted period, the market growth will also benefit from rising disposable cash and evolving lifestyles. Preference for natural ingredients over artificial ones for flavoring has changed due to growing consumer awareness about additives used in Food Preservatives; during the next nine years, this trend is expected to continue to fuel industry growth.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Food Preservatives Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Food Preservatives Market Segmentation

By Application

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Beverages

Confectionery

Bakery Products

Snacks

Dairy & Frozen Products

Fats & Oils

Other Applications

By Function

Antimicrobials

Antioxidants

Other Functions



By Type

Synthetic Preservatives

Natural Preservatives

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-preservatives-market-2148

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.86 Billion CAGR 3.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Tate & Lyl, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Corbion NV, Galactic SA, Kerry Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-preservatives-market-2148/request-sample

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Food Contact Paper Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-contact-paper-market-1904

Wheat Powder Grass Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wheat-powder-grass-market-1903

Wheat Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wheat-market-1594

Flavored Syrup Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/flavored-syrup-market-1557

Spices and Seasonings Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/spices-and-seasonings-market-1548

Food Texture Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-texture-market-1539

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: