Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Specialty Eye Care Clinics in Developing Regions Drives Growth

The Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market size was estimated at USD 4,049.82 million in 2022, USD 4,362.27 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.85% to reach USD 7,414.03 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases and Other Traumatic Eye Injuries

Increasing Number of Specialty Eye Care Clinics in Developing Regions

Restraints

Price Associated With Hi-Tech Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System

Opportunities

Development of New Advanced Imaging Systems in Intraocular Measurement and Anterior Segment Examination

Rise in Public Health Awareness Programs by Government

Challenges

Adoption and Development of Other Diagnostic Tools

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across A- Scan, B- Scan, Combined Scan, Pachymeter, and Ultrasound Bio-microscopy. The Ultrasound Bio-microscopy is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Modality, the market is studied across Portable and Standalone. The Portable is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centre, Eye Clinics, Eye Hospitals, and Eye Research Institutes. The Eye Clinics is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4049.82 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7414.03 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

