SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 May 2023 at 1:30 pm EEST

Sampo's new website launched



Sampo's website www.sampo.com has been renewed. The structure of the investor communications website has been clarified, technical features have been improved, and the overall look has been modernised. The website is available in English and Finnish.

The technical renewal aimed to improve the user experience and to give quick and easy access to the most interesting content, whether it is downloading the latest financial report or quick links to the most popular pages on the website. The search function on the website has also been improved and narrowing the search results with various filters makes finding information faster, explains Carolina Orädd, Online communications manager.

The sampo.com website provides investors all the relevant information about Sampo. The other important target groups are the analysts covering Sampo and media representatives.

In addition to financial key figures, the website contains information about Sampo Group's strategy and business model, Nordic P&C insurance markets as well as a glossary focusing on insurance terminology. The former separate websites for Sampo's annual reporting are now also part of the www.sampo.com website.





