IQF Vegetables Market Poised for Remarkable Growth with a 4.8% CAGR Forecast from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 2.81 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide IQF vegetables market is expected to reach up to US$ 1.68 billion in 2022. The IQF vegetable sector is rapidly expanding as a result of changes in lifestyle and eating habits, as well as the expansion of several big retail chains. It is expected to produce US$ 2.81 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033. Convenience foods have displaced other fruits and vegetables due to the high speed of urbanization, particularly in developing nations, as well as expanding disposable income and influence.



The market for IQF vegetables is increasing as a result of evolving technological developments, attractive packaging, simple storage, and general availability. Market sales have increased dramatically as a result of the availability of balanced refrigeration solutions and linked retail locations. Local mid and small-sized farms provide the majority of the product portfolios in this market.

Younger people are increasingly searching for foods that can be kept, and consumed right away, and also have a longer shelf life since they are actively involved in numerous professional responsibilities across the world, especially in emerging nations like China and India. In order to save time on a daily basis chopping and buying vegetables, working millennials opt to purchase IQF vegetables. The increase in demand for IQF vegetables appears to be more beneficial for goods that are easy to prepare and consume. Imports of frozen sweet potatoes, mainly from the United States, have risen in the European Union over the past four years, indicating a degree of consumer partiality.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 and 2022, the worldwide IQF vegetable market grew at a CAGR of 3.1%.

In the IQF industry, potato is the most popular vegetable type, with a controlling share of more than 26.2% in 2023.

Food items containing IQF veggies are predicted to account for more than 76.4% of the market in 2033.

In 2022, the US market for IQF vegetables will be worth $479.5 million.

With an estimated volume of roughly 878 MT in 2022, the United Kingdom is one of Europe's top markets for IQF vegetables.



“The main factors driving the market for IQF vegetables are consumers' rising preferences for frozen goods, their curiosity about novel concepts, and their enthusiasm to sample foods with various nutritional profiles,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Technologies are being developed by businesses to enable the introduction of undiscovered fruits and vegetables that can maintain their nutritional content while lowering manufacturing costs. A growing number of businesses, including Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Dole Food Co., and J.R. Simplot Co., are making investments in developing innovative IQF vegetable products.

Prominent players in the IQF vegetable market are:

B&G Foods Holdings Corp.

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Dole Food Co.

Greenyard NV

J.R. Simplot Co.

Kerry Group Plc.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Uren Food Group Limited

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

In 2022, TOMRA, a supplier of technology-driven solutions for sophisticated collecting and sorting technologies and food processing with headquarters in Norway, introduced TOMRA 5C, a high-end produce sorting machine using BSI technology. Precision frozen vegetable sorting is made possible by the machine's innovative design, which features one-of-a-kind high-resolution lasers combined with biometric signature identification (BSI) technology. The system compares good and poor materials using BSI technology and even detects minor flaws.

In May 2022, Growers Express, LLC's frozen vegetable production activities were purchased by B&G Foods, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of premium, branded easily stored and frozen foods, for an undisclosed sum. B&G Foods and Growers' combined resources should improve innovation initiatives and speed to market through this transaction. Revolutionary frozen vegetable product maker, producer, and retailer Growers Express, LLC is situated in the United States.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global IQF vegetable market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the IQF vegetables market, the market is segmented on the basis of IQF vegetables by type (potato, onion, tomato, carrot), application (food, beverage, concentrate) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global IQF Vegetables Market Survey

By Type:

Beans

Peas

Corn and Baby Corn

Broccoli and Cauliflower

Potato

Onion

Tomato

Carrot

By Application:

Food Bakery, Confectionary & Snack Food Dairy & Dessert Cooking food Ready-to-Eat Food

Beverage Juice Other Non-alcoholic Beverages Concentrate





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast by Type, 2023 to 2033

