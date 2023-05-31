Wireless Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for Wireless Testing Equipment

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Test Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless Devices Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Wireless Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured)-

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

EXFO, Inc.

Anritsu Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Black Box Corporation

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.

Bird Technologies Group, Inc. ,

CETECOM GmbH

7 Layers GmbH

AEA Technology, Inc.

EMITE Ingenieria SL

Datrend Systems Inc.

Accuver

Chroma Ate Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Communications Industry & Implications for the Test Equipment Industry

Wireless Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Wireless Test Equipment

Robust Expansion of Mobile Communications Industry Drives Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for Wireless Testing Equipment

Emerging Trends in the Wireless Industry to Drive Gains in the Test Equipment Market

Growing Mobile Data Traffic and Resultant Network Complexities Enhance Importance of Wireless Equipment Testing

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020

Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic Worldwide from 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020

Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020

Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020

Increasing Proliferation of Smart Mobile Devices and Need for High-Speed and Reliable Networks Fuels Need for Wireless Test Equipment

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Adoption of Smartphones: Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries for 2020

Expanding LTE and LTE-A Network Coverage Augurs Well for the Market

Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025

5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment Market

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by End-User (in %) for 2020

5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by Equipment Type (in %) for 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Wireless Testing Needs to Gear Up for Skyrocketing Complexity & Twists Brought by 5G

Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless Test Equipment Market

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021E

Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Drive Demand for Test Equipment

Wi-Fi 7 Creates Pressing Need for Testing to Evolve & Elevate to Next Level

Advancements in Wireless Technologies to Propel Growth in Wireless Testing Equipment Market

Testing Equipment Must Evolve in Parallel to Wireless Technology

Validating Design Performance for Next-Generation Wi-Fi Devices Needs Upgrade to Test Equipment

Market to Benefit from the Rise in Cloud Computing

Developments in IoT to Present Growth Potential for the Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2020

RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence

Test Equipment Demand to Emerge from the Rise in Mobile Data Offloading

NFV Technology Propels Demand for Wireless Test Equipment

Global Network Function Virtualization Market (in US$ Million) for 2020 and 2027

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market to Remain in Upswing Mode

Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment: 5G Deployments to Boost Market

Spiraling Test Metrics & Equipment Issues Add Cost & Stymie R&D Process

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyaz5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment