Surgical Gloves Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Gloves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured)-

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AliMed, Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Abena A/S

Angiplast Pvt., Ltd.

ASID BONZ GmbH

Adenna, Inc.

Adex Medical, Inc.

American Healthcare Products, Inc.

365 Healthcare

Barber Healthcare Limited

Akzenta International SA

Aurelia Gloves, A Division of Supermax

AlboLand Srl



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 503 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions

US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand

Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves

Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021

Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Landscape

Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion Pieces

Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type

Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surgical Gloves: A Prelude

Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside

Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities

Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 001-2010 (in %)

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018

Implementation of 'Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves

Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market

Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



