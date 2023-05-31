Surgical Gloves Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Gloves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Gloves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured)-
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- AliMed, Inc.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Abena A/S
- Angiplast Pvt., Ltd.
- ASID BONZ GmbH
- Adenna, Inc.
- Adex Medical, Inc.
- American Healthcare Products, Inc.
- 365 Healthcare
- Barber Healthcare Limited
- Akzenta International SA
- Aurelia Gloves, A Division of Supermax
- AlboLand Srl
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|503
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions
- US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand
- Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves
- Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
- Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves
- Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021
- Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Landscape
- Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion Pieces
- Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type
- Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Surgical Gloves: A Prelude
- Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside
- Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities
- Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 001-2010 (in %)
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018
- Implementation of 'Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects
- Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
- Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves
- Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space
- Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves
- Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
- Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis
- Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities
- Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market
- Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrm7dj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment