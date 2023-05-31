Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Deodorants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Premium Deodorants Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Premium Deodorants estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Premium Deodorants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)-

AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd

Burberry Limited

Calvin Klein

Dior

EO Products.

Estee Lauder Inc

Giorgio Armani S. p. A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Indus Valley

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Premium Deodorants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



