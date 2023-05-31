Worldwide Data Center Construction Market Report 2023 - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Data Center Construction Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2028.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the global data center construction market witnessed investments of over USD 50 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.

Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.

In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The adoption of advanced UPS batteries, such as lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries; software-defined data centers (SDDC); and artificial intelligence (AI) in power monitoring and microgrid adoption in data centers are some innovations.

Operators assign certain liquid-cooled racks/spaces in data centers for HPC, while other spaces are cooled using traditional air-cooling methods. The liquid-cooling method enables operators to minimize their operating expenditure (OPEX) even though it may take a higher CAPEX to set up.

Several countries are working toward the increased adoption of Big data and IoT. For instance, digital infrastructure and Big data are major pillars of Oman's digital future under the Oman 2040 Vision. The finance & banking, oil & gas, and transportation sectors use Big data and digitalization infrastructure to support Oman's government vision.

Some recent innovations include adopting eco diesel, and natural gas generators, using hydrogen-based fuel cells, replacing diesel fuel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and others.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Trane

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

Red Engineering

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

AlfaTech

Atkins

Aurecon

Basler & Hofmann

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Cap Ingelec

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

COWI

DC PRO Engineering

Dornan

Edarat Group

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

ISG

JE Dunn Construction

Kirby Group Engineering

kW Engineering

kW Mission Critical Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McLaren Construction Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

PM Group

Quark

Rosendin

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

Sweco

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

Data Center Operators

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

3data

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

AtlasEdge

atNorth

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547

Flexential

Green Mountain

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

KDDI (Telehouse)

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

Milicom (Tigo)

NEXTDC

ODATA

Orange Business Services

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Proximity Data Centres

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

AUBix

Cloudoon

ClusterPower

Corscale Data Centers

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Data Center First

DHAmericas

Edge Centres

Evolution Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

iMCritical

Infinity

Kasi Cloud

MettaDC

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

PowerHouse Data Centers

Pure Data Centres Group

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Stratus DC Management

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

ZeroPoint DC

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Americas Region

The data center construction market in the Americas is developed, with an increasing presence of local and global data center operators, especially in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. In 2022, Argentina and Peru were some other emerging markets.

Latin America

Brazil is the leading data center industry in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country.

European Region

Europe's data center construction market is one of the major and has several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, positively impacted the data center industry in Europe, driving customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Region

The growth in internet penetration, social media usage, and smart city initiatives drive the Middle East & Africa data center market. Telecommunication providers, enterprises, governments, cloud, and colocation service providers are major investors in developing facilities.

APAC Region

APAC is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growth in the number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market APAC.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Belgium

Portugal

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czech Republic

Other CEE Countries

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

Jordan

Other Middle East Countries

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Egypt

Ethiopia

Other African Countries

APAC

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asia Countries

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the data center construction industry?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2028?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $50.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $73.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

