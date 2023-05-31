Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Expands Family Digital Wallet Offering With Fractional Stock Investment Capability

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), a leading white-label family digital wallet platform provider for financial institutions, announces the launch of fractional investments. Financial institutions who use REGO’s certified COPPA and GDPR compliant family digital wallet can now provide their users and their children the ability to buy and sell fractional shares in an easy-to-use interface.



“At REGO, we’re constantly developing ways to help banks and credit unions offer the best financial literacy tools to their customers’ children,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO and co-founder of REGO. “Now parents can teach their kids how to spend, save, donate and invest on the REGO platform, offered directly from their financial institution.”

With REGO, children can now take their earnings from chores and allowances and make fractional investments. REGO’s platform features a mock investing module that allows parents to teach their children about the power of investing, illustrating how even a few dollars invested today may grow significantly in the future. With parents’ guidance and control, children can learn to invest in a safe and secure environment provided by REGO, promoting financial literacy and independence.

To provide the capability of fractional investing, REGO has partnered with Andes Capital Group, a Chicago based investment firm with a mission to deliver innovative financial services, as the broker for these transactions. “We founded Andes Capital to deliver innovative investment strategies,” said Curtis L. Spears, president and CEO of Andes Capital Group. “We’re excited to partner with REGO to empower the next generation of financially savvy leaders.”

A recent study by the National Financial Educators Council stated that the lack of financial literacy cost survey respondents as much as $10,000 in 2022. In addition to providing secure financial transactions for children, REGO’s platform also includes educational content to help kids learn about basic financial concepts, like investing.

To learn how your financial institution can offer a COPPA and GDPR compliant family digital wallet, complete with fractional investment capabilities, please visit www.regopayments.com.

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer's children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

About Andes Capital Group

Andes Capital Group is a leading financial institution that revolutionizes the investment landscape with its innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology. With a team of experienced professionals, Andes Capital Group offers personalized investment solutions to a diverse range of clients, ensuring the attainment of their financial objectives. Committed to transparency, integrity, and client satisfaction, Andes Capital Group is the trusted partner for individuals, families, institutions, and businesses seeking to optimize their financial potential. Learn more at Andescap.com.

