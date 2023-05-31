Empowering Possibility: AIChE’s 2023 Gala will Celebrate Chemical Engineering Organizations and Their Leaders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE®) will showcase the societal and industrial contributions of chemical engineers and the companies that employ them at the 2023 AIChE Gala, taking place December 7 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Organized around the theme “Empowering Possibilities,” the gala will spotlight the contributions of AdvanSix Inc., a U.S.-based diversified chemistry company that produces Nylon 6 and a portfolio of plant nutrients and chemical intermediates used by industry. Recognized for its innovative and sustainable products, AdvanSix is also being tapped for its record of gender diversity in the company’s leadership and for championing an inclusive workplace. AdvanSix will be represented at the gala by Erin Kane, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

AlChE will also honor Air Products — a world-leading industrial gases company focused on serving the energy, environmental, and other emerging markets. The company engineers, builds, and operates some of the world’s largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying clean hydrogen for transportation, industry, and the broader energy transition. In addition to its innovative solutions for global energy challenges, Air Products will be honored for fostering an inclusive and equitable workforce. Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, is slated to accept the honor at the gala.

Also at the Gala, AIChE will award its Doing a World of Good Medal to Samir Mitragotri, the Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and the Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Mitragotri’s research has produced innovative technologies for needle-free drug delivery via patient-friendly skin patches and pills. Mitragotri will be honored for his bioengineering contributions and his pioneering work in the treatment of diabetes, cancer, skin diseases, multiple sclerosis, and other afflictions.

In announcing the Gala honorees, Darlene Schuster, AIChE’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, said “AIChE is pleased to recognize the exemplary contributions of this year’s honorees and their organizations. Through their efforts to transform industry and society for the better, these honorees embody what AIChE means when we ask chemical engineers to join us in ‘doing a world of good’.” Schuster added, “I look forward to gathering with the chemical engineering community at the AIChE gala in December, where we will applaud our distinguished honorees and continue to advance the best of our profession.”

The Gala is organized by the AIChE Foundation. Funds raised will underwrite the expansion of AIChE’s Doing a World of Good priorities to strengthen the chemical engineering workforce and profession in order to positively impact the world.

For the latest information about the AIChE Gala and to reserve your seat, visit www.aiche.org/gala.

About AIChE — The Global Home of Chemical Engineers:

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at http://www.aiche.org.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db510640-e5f3-48b3-8a31-f3ef1fc76b4e