Peter Sheehan Joins Oyster Consulting’s Business Development Team

RICHMOND, Va., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services to wealth management firms, announced today that Peter Sheehan has joined the firm’s Business Development team.



One of the biggest challenges for wealth management firms today is acquiring the right platform and system integrations to impact ROI, break away from the competition, and achieve compliance. Peter Sheehan’s experience on the sell side of clearing firms and with assisting clients in their growth plans through M&A efforts allows him to effectively address Oyster clients’ strategic goals, clearing challenges, and propose practical solutions to today’s compliance requirements.

Prior to joining Oyster, Sheehan served as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer at First Clearing, where he was responsible for external asset growth through adding new broker-dealer and RIA firms. Sheehan also served as Vice President, Pershing, where he worked in business development and relationship management roles after Pershing acquired the correspondent clearing broker-dealer business of DB Alex. Brown. There he also held similar roles as Vice President in Prime Brokerage and Correspondent Clearing Services.

“I am pleased and excited that Peter Sheehan has decided to join our team,” said David Williams, Head of Oyster Consulting’s Business Development team. “Peter's background is perfectly suited for Oyster. He has expertise in all phases of the broker-dealer and RIA businesses, and a great history of helping firms achieve their goals.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the deep and talented group of industry practitioners I crossed paths with on a regular basis,” said Sheehan. “Being a part of the Oyster team and leveraging their subject matter expertise allows me to partner with many types of firms and help them succeed.”

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

