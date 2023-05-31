Omega Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of Omega Epigenomic Controllers™ to Synergize with Immunotherapies at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting

MYC-targeting Omega Epigenomic Controllers (OECs) Demonstrated Consistent Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Tumor Types, Including Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, in Preclinical Models

MYC OECs Modulate Tumor Microenvironment, Enhanced Response to Checkpoint Blockade Immunotherapies and Conferred Immune Memory in Preclinical Models

Data Support Clinical Strategy and Planned Combination with Standard of Care, Including Anti-PD-1 and Anti-PD-L1 Therapies, in Ongoing Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I Clinical Trial



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that it will present new preclinical data demonstrating the effect of MYC-targeting Omega Epigenomic Controllers™ (OECs) on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and immunotherapy responses in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois, June 2 – 6, 2023.

“As a master oncogene, MYC plays multiple roles in promoting tumor growth, including regulating the tumor microenvironment, yet a direct MYC-targeting anti-cancer agent has remained elusive,” said Thomas McCauley, Ph.D., Omega's Chief Scientific Officer. “The enhanced anti-tumor activity demonstrated in these preclinical data strongly support further investigation of MYC-targeting OECs in combination with clinically-validated approaches such as checkpoint blockade immunotherapies. We are excited by these results, which further validate our clinical trial strategy to evaluate our lead clinical candidate OTX-2002 in combination with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agents in our landmark Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I trial, as well as our rationale to pursue OTX-2101, our second OEC development candidate, for the treatment of NSCLC. We continue to advance OTX-2101 through IND-enabling studies and look forward to announcing preliminary OTX-2002 monotherapy data from our Phase 1 clinical trial this year while progressing toward initiation of the combination portion of the study.”

Details for the poster presentation:

Title: Effect of MYC-targeting Programmable Epigenomic mRNA Therapeutics on TME and Immunotherapy Responses

Abstract #: 4116

Poster #: 437

Session Information: Gastrointestinal Cancers – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Date and Time: June 5, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT

Key findings:

Consistent with our previous preclinical studies, MYC OECs resulted in the downregulation of MYC mRNA and protein expression, as well as decreased cell viability in Hepa1-6 mouse liver cancer cells.

MYC OECs downregulated expression of PD-L1 protein on the surface of HCC and NSCLC tumor cells in vitro.

The combination of MYC OEC and anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 blockade significantly reduced tumor growth in a mouse xenograft liver tumor model compared to single agent treatment.

As a single agent or in combination with checkpoint blockade immunotherapy (CBI), MYC OECs reduced the levels of immune-suppressive regulatory T cells and increased levels of activated CD8 T cells in the TME of mouse xenograft liver tumors, potentially enhancing the adaptive antitumor immune response.

In immune-competent mouse allograft tumor models MYC OEC alone or in combination with CBI conferred anti-tumor immune memory.



The poster will be made available on the Omega website at the time of the presentation at https://omegatherapeutics.com/our-science/#publications-research.

