Sexual Lubricant Global Market Report 2023: Shift Toward Female-Centric Sexual Wellness Products Presents Opportunities

The global sexual lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2022-2028.



BRANDING STRATEGIES



Taking into consideration that sexual lubricant products are often treated as products to be sold under secrecy or products associated with cultural shame or taboo across societies, vendors need to remain cautious in the way they project their brand in public. Branding is eventually one of the key strategies to create a positive impression in the mass media and leverage the brand equity generated for vendors in the sexual lubricant market.



Vendors are differentiating themselves by positioning their brands in a unique way that resonates with the target market. For example, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex brand is fun and adventurous with the tagline "Play Longer." In contrast, Karex Berhad's ONE brand promotes sexual health and wellness with the tagline "Better sex. Better world."



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Influence of the Internet In Driving Purchases



The increasing penetration of internet services, improved economy, and upgrading of purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce have paved the way for online shopping through smart and connected devices such as smartphones and tablets. The m-commerce sector is expected to account for nearly half of the global e-commerce market during the forecast period. Online websites also provide detailed product information, including quality, safety measures, and user guidance, which have increased customer demand for e-retailing. Consumers feel more comfortable purchasing sexual wellness products from e-commerce websites, further contributing to the growth of the sexual lubricant market. For instance, the large and tangible interfaces of tablets as well as access to high-speed Wi-Fi connections, are suitable for purchasing sexual wellness products such as sexual lubricants online as they considerably ease the decision-making process of users.



Increasing Use Of Dating Apps In APAC



The penetration of dating apps has been rising rapidly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in recent years and has likely contributed to the growth of the sexual lubricant market in several ways. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of smartphones and the internet and changing social attitudes towards online dating. Further, in countries such as India and China, the number of users of dating apps has increased significantly in recent years. This can be attributed to a growing middle class, a youthful population, and a rising level of education, as well as greater awareness of online dating and the increasing availability of dating apps.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Increasing Concerns Over Side Effects



Sexual lubricants are applied to the most sensitive parts of the body and are thus subjected to various studies of their effects on end-users. The use of sexual lubricants may cause severe irritation, burning, and itching, along with other health complications among end-users. This could increase the chances of HIV and other STIs. People are concerned about these lubricants as most accessible commercial products are created for vaginal intercourse, giving rise to the risk of damage to the rectal epithelium, which is more sophisticated and doesn't secrete lubricating fluids during intercourse. Such factors can hamper the sexual lubricant market growth during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global sexual lubricant market by product is segmented into water-based, silicone-based, oil-based, and hybrid. The water-based sexual lubricant segment held the leading position in 2022. Water-based sexual lubricants are highly popular among end-users and have a wide customer base. Water-based sexual lubricants are a type of lubricant formulated with water as their main ingredient. They are widely used because they are safe with latex condoms and other sex toys, and they do not stain clothing or bedding. Additionally, they are easy to clean up and do not leave a greasy or oily residue. Water-based sexual lubricants have a long legacy in the market, and they are the most commonly used sexual lubricants with a wide base of consumers worldwide. One of the major factors driving the demand for water-based sexual lubricants is their compatibility with condoms, which has contributed to their acceptance among users across the globe.



Segmentation by Product

Water-Based

Silicone-Based

Oil-Based

Hybrid

INSIGHTS BY GENDER



The global sexual lubricant market is mostly male-centric; products catering to males held more than 80% of the global market in revenue in 2022. However, over the past few years, the industry has witnessed a rise in demand for female-centric products. Developed markets such as Europe and North America have seen a noticeable demand growth for female-centric products. It is an accepted fact that both men and women have their individual specific needs & desires. Thus the need for appropriate marketing for a range of sexual lubricants catering to such gender requirements is of high priority in the sexual wellness industry.



Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution segment accounted for the highest revenue in the global sexual lubricant market in 2022. The entry of condom manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Karex, and Church & Dwight into the market has increased the sale of sexual lubricants through retail stores such as sex specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. However, the offline segment will face strong competition from the online segment in the future due to rising internet penetration worldwide. Sexual lubricants are available to end-users through online OEMs' e-commerce portals and direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, Alibaba, and JD. Instant price comparison and a wide range of varieties are the major reasons behind the spurt in online sales.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America holds the largest global sexual lubricant market, accounting for over 37% in 2022. The region represents some of the most advanced economies in the world. It is a major market for contraceptives and sexual wellness products because of a well-formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network. Moreover, the region represents one of the most sexually active populations in terms of using condoms and sexual lubricants. Furthermore, the growing popularity of adult stores and a relaxed attitude towards sexuality among U.S. nationals have fueled the market growth in the region.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Poland

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global sexual lubricant market's competitive scenario has intensified over the past few years. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. As a result, vendors have to reduce the prices for their products to remain in the competitive environment and gain market share.



Key Company Profiles

LifeStyles

Church & Dwight

Karex Berhad

Reckitt Benckiser Group

BioFilm

Other Prominent Vendors

Aytu BioPharma

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

Bodywise

CalExotics

CC Wellness

Cupid Limited

Elbow Grease

Empowered Products

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HLL Lifecare Ltd

ID Lubricants

Japan Long-Tie (China)

Kaamastra

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

M.D. Science Lab

Mayor Laboratories

Nulatex

PHE

PJUR Group

Ritex

SASMAR PHARMACEUTICALS

Sensuous Beauty

SHUNGA

Sliquid

The Yes Yes Company

Tenga

Trigg Laboratories

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

Topco Sales

Taiwan Fuji Latex

XR Brands

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the sexual lubricant market?

What is the growth rate of the global sexual lubricant market?

Which region dominates the global sexual lubricant market share?

What are the significant trends in the sexual lubricant market?

Who are the key players in the global sexual lubricant market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1347.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2227.68 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Influence of Internet in Driving Purchases

9.2 Growing Popularity of Private-Label Brands

9.3 Rising Focus on Promotional & Marketing Activities

9.4 Increasing Use of Dating Apps in Apac

9.5 Increase in Festivals, Expos, and Tradeshows

9.6 Shift Toward Female-Centric Sexual Wellness Products



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction

10.2 Surge in Demand from Baby Boomers

10.3 Easier Accessibility to Sexual Lubricants

10.4 Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

11.2 Increasing Concerns Over Side-Effects

11.3 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers in Developing Regions

11.4 Low Confidence of Investors in Potential Startups



12 Market Landscape



13 Product

14 Gender



15 Distribution Channel



16 Geography



17 North America



18 Apac



19 Europe



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape



23 Key Company Profiles



24 Other Prominent Vendors



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

