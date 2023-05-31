In-Depth Research on Fleet Management Software Market Size | USD 79.82 billion by 2030

Pune, India, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global fleet management software market size was valued at USD 20.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 23.67 billion in 2023 to USD 79.82 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Incorporating Advanced Technologies in the Software to May Boost the Fleet Management Software Market. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, Global Fleet Management Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Fleet management software has gained significant traction among end-users from a wide range of industries as the software offers various benefits that can help fleet managers keep a better track of their fleets. Many market players are introducing this software to make fleet operations more efficient. For example, AT&T Inc. launched several fleet software solutions that provide benefits such as real time information on the maintenance of vehicles and real-time vehicle tracking. It also enhances driver safety and provides smart transportation capabilities. These developments will boost the fleet management software market growth.





Key Industry Development:

Fleet Complete introduced Vision 2.0, a next-generation, AI-based video telematics and dash camera solution. It has on-board LTE connectivity and a driver monitoring system to improve in-cabin safety.

Key Takeaways

Growing Adoption of Mobility-as-a-Service to Bolster Product Demand

Delivery of Essential Products amid COVID-19 Pandemic Drove Market Growth

By Type Analysis: Operation Management Segment to Dominate as it Guarantees Effective Supply Chain Management

Fleet Management Software Market Size in North America was USD 8.09 Billion in 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Fleet Management Software Market are Verizon Connect (U.S.), Geotab, Inc. (Canada), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands), Omnitracs, LLC (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), MiXTelematics International Ltd (U.S.), Fleet Complete (Canada)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 19% 2030 Value Projection USD 79.82 Billion Base Year 2022 Fleet Management Software Market Size in 2022 USD 20.58 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Type, Fleet Type, Deployment, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Incorporating Advanced Technologies in Fleet Management May Boost Product Adoption

Key companies in this industry are leveraging digitization by delivering improved driver-vehicle communications and vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity. Innovative technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and GPS are known to have improved this software’s functionality tremendously, further enhancing its demand.

However, employee resistance and low-quality signals can impede the market growth.





Segments:

By Type

Operations Management

Fleet Tracking and Geo-fencing

Routing and Scheduling

Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

Performance Management

Driver Management

Fuel Management

Fleet Analytics & Reporting

Others

By Fleet Type

Commercial

Passenger Cars

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry

Manufacturing

Logistics

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

By Region

North

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Growing Usage of Real-time Tracking Solutions in Different Industries to Boost North America Market Expansion

North America will dominate the market as real-time tracking solutions are being extensively deployed across various industries to carry out seamless business operations. Many automakers in the U.S. are using vehicle tracking systems in their products to improve efficiency and performance.

Europe is holding a significant market share since Germany is the world’s largest automotive hub. Commercial fleets significantly contribute to the European economy, which will boost the adoption of fleet management software.





Competitive Landscape:

The key market players are focused on expanding their product portfolios by investing in advanced research and software development processes. These companies are collaborating with innovative technology developers to provide better fleet management with advanced tracking, accurate GPS, and better support to the drivers. Also, these players are engaging in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with different car manufacturers to offer advanced fleet management solutions.





FAQ’s

How big is the fleet management software market?

Fleet Management Software Market size was USD 20.58 billion in 2022.

How fast is the fleet management software market growing?

The Fleet Management Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





