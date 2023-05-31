Portable Toilet Market Size to Hit USD 29.66 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%

Pune, India, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable toilet market size was valued at USD 16.79 billion in 2022 and the market is projected to grow from USD 17.94 billion in 2023 to USD 29.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Many complicated operation-based sectors have benefited greatly from the use of portable toilets. Without access to a constant water supply, this product can be transported to other industrial or construction sites. These technologies provide flexibility in the dynamic work environment of the modern market. Construction sites, manufacturing facilities, and other commercial/public locations all raise the demand for both regular and bespoke self-contained portable toilets. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Portable Toilet Market, 2023–2030."



Key Takeaway:

COVID-19 Impacts:



Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), International Trade, Production, and Employment Rates across Multiple Industries Were Hampered by COVID-19

It would have been impossible to have predicted the unparalleled global and regional shock brought on by COVID-19 less than a year ago. The unexpected onset of the pandemic has caused a recession that has been more severe than the world financial crisis of 2008/2009.

All industrial sectors experienced negative and immediate effects from the epidemic on output, employment, and foreign direct investment (FDI). As a result of lockdown standards, social estrangement customs, and a negative outlook on the market, it brought about an unexpected and unannounced suspension of commercial activity. These factors decreased the output efficiency and resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities and constraints on the producers.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Portable Toilet Market Segments:

Restroom Toilet Segment is Predicted to Grow at the Fastest Rate

By type, the segment is divided into portable toilets and portable restrooms. The market for portable restrooms is anticipated to expand rapidly and at the highest CAGR. The increased need for portable restrooms at construction sites, in recreational vehicles, and in public spaces is responsible for this surge.



Construction Sites to Have Highest Share Due to Rising Demand For Portable Toilets Across The Construction Sector

By application, the market is split into construction sites, recreational vehicles, public places, healthcare, outdoor activities, and others. Due to the increasing demand for portable toilets in the construction industry, the segment for building sites is predicted to have the largest share over the forecast period. The main driver for predicting the need for portable toilets on construction sites is the surge in infrastructure projects throughout developed and developing nations due to rising living standards.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market due to Increased Standard of Living

Given the rapid ongoing infrastructure expansions throughout the developing nations, Asia Pacific is expected to experience exponential growth throughout the forecast period. The most populous countries in the world, China and India, are exhibiting an increase in the standard of living. Increased investments have been observed in manufacturing facilities, public spaces, and residential and commercial construction projects. Given the requirement to provide the workforce with a safe and hygienic defecation facility, these factors are anticipated to boost both the demand and supply of portable lavatory solutions throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Partnerships Assist Leading Players Hold Significant Share

Leading companies are reviewing their product lines for portable toilets to produce differentiated products and maintain a clean and healthy atmosphere. Therefore, it is leading to strategic mergers and acquisitions for possible long-term growth. The installation of portable toilets (also known as trailer toilets) in public areas such as construction sites is thus in greater demand

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 16.79 billion Market Size (2030) USD 29.66 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2030) 7.4% Asia Pacific Market Size (2022) USD 5.44 billion Historic Period 2019-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2030

Drivers & Restraints

Building Out Commercial and Industrial Infrastructure Will Accelerate Market Growth

It was stated that federal spending as well as state and municipal government institutions will collectively provide funding for infrastructure programs in both developed and developing nations. Mobile toilet producers will have fantastic potential to significantly boost their revenue as a result of the implementation of this infrastructure plan. Due to its vast range of sophisticated uses, this technology is essential in factories, healthcare facilities, and other public spaces. Construction sites and manufacturing facilities are well-positioned to benefit from infrastructure investments in the context of the global market. These factors will result in an increase in the portable toilet market share.

Many business realists see the political rivalry between the United States and China as a contest between great powers. It is depicted as a fierce, protracted battle between the generalists in foreign policy which may hamper the portable toilet market growth.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Thetford (U.S.)

Satellite Industries (U.S.)

PolyPortables (U.K.)

Shorelink (U.K.)

Armal Srl (U.S.)

Sanitech (South Africa)

ADCO Holdings Inc. (TOI & DIXI Group GmbH) (U.S.)

PolyJohn Enterprises (U.S.)

Camco Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.)

Blue Bowl Sanitation Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Development of the Portable Toilet Market

October 2021 – Thetford Corporation initiated shipping its highly anticipated Titan Tote Premium Portable Waste Tanks that go hand in hand with its portable toilet solutions.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Portable Toilet Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Portable Toilet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Portable Toilet Portable Restrooms By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Portable Toilet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Portable Toilet Portable Restrooms By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) By Country (USD) United States By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) Canada By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.) Mexico By Application (USD) Construction Sites Recreational Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, etc.) Public Places Healthcare Outdoor Activities (Camping, Events, etc.) Others (Marine, etc.)



