Global Platelet Aggregation Device Market Size To Worth USD 8.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.5%

New York, United States , May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Platelet Aggregation Device Market Size to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.5 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1958

In order to conduct the platelet aggregation test, a venepuncture is done in a non-clotting medium that is made during the centrifugation-based plasma extraction method. Additionally, aggregometers are used in this procedure. Medical equipment is used to precisely control the active blood flow during the platelet aggregation process, which in turn reduces the amount of platelet thrombus formation. Equipment for platelet aggregation includes things like aggregometers, platelet collection systems, platelet function centrifuges, and platelet function analysers.

The demand for platelet function testing has increased dramatically as a result of the rise in cardiovascular problems, malaria, dengue, HIV, and leukaemia. Dengue is regarded as an epidemic in more than 100 countries in the Americas, APAC, Africa, and the Caribbean, according to the Centre for Disease and Control (CDC). Around 75 million dengue illnesses happen annually on average all across the world. Additionally, it is predicted that in 2017, malaria affected about 200 million individuals worldwide. In tropical, subtropical, and underdeveloped regions around the world, malaria risk is considerable. of the market over the forecast period. As of 2017, there were an estimated 35 to 40 million HIV-positive people globally, 40% of whom were undiagnosed. Platelet function tests are becoming increasingly and more common to diagnose these conditions. In the world, there are between 35 and 40 million people living with HIV, of which 40 percent go untreated. As a result, there is a rising need for platelet function testing to diagnose these medical conditions.

The market for platelet aggregation devices faces numerous obstacles in addition to its numerous driving forces. The market's expansion is constrained by the high cost of equipment, a lack of qualified specialists, and procedural restrictions. The price of these specialised platelet aggregometers, which vary from USD 10,000 to 20,000 depending on their features, is very high. By including related chemicals, accessories, and consumable costs, this rate will rise even further. Small to mid-sized hospitals and diagnostic facilities find it quite difficult to pay for it.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 123 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on “ Global Platelet Aggregation Device Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Systems, Reagents, Consumables and Accessories); By Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications, Others); By End Use (Standalone Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Blood Banks, and Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2032” Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1958

Product Insights

Reagents segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global platelet aggregation device market is bifurcated into systems, reagents, and consumables and reagents. Among these, the reagents segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing usage of automated analyzers has an impact on this dominance. Platelet function centrifuges (PFC), flow cytometry platelet function analyzers, and aggregometers are the three primary types of platelet aggregation equipment. According to changes in methodology, there are several types of aggregometers, including impedance whole blood aggregometry, lumi-aggregometry, light transmission aggregometry, and flow cytometry. LTA is one of the most popular methods for evaluating platelet function out of all of them. It is used to keep track of antiplatelet treatments and problems of platelet function.

Hospitals and specialised laboratories have increased significantly more in the developing economies. Aggregation systems are increasingly being used in hospitals and laboratories as a result of increased investments in healthcare infrastructure. There is an increase in the demand for platelet aggregation systems in academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies as a result of the growing number of research studies to comprehend the mechanisms underlying platelet interaction with vascular surfaces as well as the evaluation and screening of anti-thrombotic factors to identify new targets for anti-platelet drugs.

End Use Insights

Standalone hospitals segment is dominating the market with the largest market share

Based on the end use, the global platelet aggregation devices market is segmented into standalone hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, research and academic institutes, and others. Among these, standalone hospitals segment is dominating the market with the largest market share. The rise in platelet function tests used in the assessment of pre- and post-operative hemostasis and in transfusion medicine, as well as rising private and public investments for development and advancement of healthcare infrastructure, are all cited as contributing factors to the growth.

In the clinical laboratories of hospitals, screening techniques such visco elastometry are created to ascertain the strength of a blood clot. The demand for such devices in hospitals is also being driven by rising healthcare professional awareness of the advantages of platelet function tests and technological advancements in platelet aggregation devices, rising hospital use of advanced platelet aggregation devices, and rising surgical procedures.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1958

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to factors such as an ageing population, an increase in target disorders, technological advancements in platelet aggregation metres, and a growing awareness among medical professionals of the benefits of platelet aggregation testing in disease detection, North America will continue to dominate the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. An American may experience a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to predictions from the United States Centres for Disease Control (CDC) that were updated in 2021. A further estimate of 14,816 haemophiliacs lived in the United States in 2021, with 11,790 cases of haemophilia A and 3,026 cases of haemophilia B, according to the World Federation of Haemophilia 2021 report. 3,924 haemophiliacs lived in Canada in 2021, of whom 3,223 had haemophilia A and 701 had haemophilia B. The high prevalence of various chronic and blood diseases in this area is anticipated to raise demand for platelet aggregation devices as a result of accurate illness detection.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific will experience the fastest market growth during the forecast period because of the region's growing paediatric population, increased risk of developing specific diseases, and rising demand for platelet screening programmes for the detection of HIV and other diseases like malaria and dengue.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market include F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Accriva Diagnostics, Aggredyne, Inc, Bio/Data Corporation and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1958

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Platelet Aggregation Device Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Platelet Aggregation Device Market Size, Product Analysis

Systems

Reagents

Consumables and reagents

Global Platelet Aggregation Device Market Size, End Use Analysis

Standalone Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Blood banks

Research and academic institutes

Others

Global Soil Amendments Market Size, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vaccine Type (Mouse Brain-Derived Inactivated Vaccine, Cell Culture-Derived Inactivated Vaccine, Cell Culture-Derived Live Attenuated Vaccine), Indication Type (Japanese Encephalitis, Tick-Borne Encephalitis, Rabies Encephalitis), By End-User (Child and Adult), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/encephalitis-vaccines-market

Global Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Open Carpal Tunnel Release Systems and Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release Systems), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics, & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/carpal-tunnel-release-systems-market

Global Medical Gown Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), Risk Type (Minimal-Risk Gowns, & Low-Risk), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-gown-market

Global Liquid Hand Wash Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By End-User (Household and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Retailers, & E-commerce), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/liquid-hand-wash-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter