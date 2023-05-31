Havila Kystruten AS: Fixed Income Investor Meetings and Trading Update

English Norwegian





Havila Kystruten AS has mandated Arctic Securities, Fearnley Securities and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing 1 June 2023.

A 3-year senior secured first lien bond issue of EUR 390 million may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance all of the Company’s existing indebtedness and to fund the final yard installment of Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux, both of which are ready for delivery from the Tersan shipyard in Q2’2023.

Havila Kystruten is experiencing great interest for the newest addition to the historic coastal route Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen and can report good sales figures. Above 50% of the capacity for all four ships is already sold out for 2023. This is better than expected, and the company looks forward to delivering in accordance with the agreement with Norwegian authorities.



As of end of first quarter 2023 the liquidity position stood at NOK 113 million. Preliminary figures for the first quarter point to revenues of NOK 116.5m and EBITDA of negative NOK 90m. The Company had almost 70% occupancy in the first quarter but incurred considerable extraordinary costs and cost for the crew on Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux, which are standby and ready to be sailed home and putted into operation.

Through the contemplated transaction, operating cash flow in the high season and receipt of NOK 163m of grants from the NOx fund, the Company expect to have a sufficient working capital.