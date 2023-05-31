Camera Stabilizer Market Worth USD 6.44 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.29% - MRFR Report

New York, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Camera Stabilizer Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2032", the market will achieve USD 6.44 Billion by 2032 at a 4.29% CAGR.

Camera Stabilizer Market Synopsis

A camera stabilizer, also called a stabilizing mount, is a tool used to maintain stability while taking pictures or videos with a moving camera. It is a crucial piece of equipment used in the publishing and broadcast sector when making movies, music videos, documentary films, and other types of entertainment. A camera stabilizer is an add-on that lessens unintentional movement so the photographer or videographer can capture clear images and videos. Initially used by professionals in the media and broadcast sector and by photographers, camera stabilizers have since gained enormous popularity among independent filmmakers, makers of online content, and even everyday consumers. Over the past few decades, the global media and entertainment sector has experienced significant growth. The market is seeing new opportunities as versatile cameras like mirror-less, point-and-shoot, and smartphone cameras continue to be introduced. In the upcoming years, the demand for stabilizers is anticipated to be driven by camera stabilizers compatible with newer cameras.

The expansion can be attributed to the increased production of different video content genres for television and large-screen displays. Consumers' preferences for how to consume and pay for entertainment and media have changed due to quick changes in technology, consumer behavior, and business models. The top players in this sector have also concentrated on creating successful brands and businesses with a strong fan base and top-notch content. Smoother shots are possible with camera stabilizers, which also provide high integrity and are compatible with transmitters, zoom controllers, and other camera control devices. Furthermore, removing the possibility of muscle cramping while filming aids in reducing stress and fatigue on the arms. Due to this, camera stabilizers are frequently used with cell phones, cinema cameras, DSLRs, and other types of cameras.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital companies in the camera stabilizer market are:

FeiyuTech.,

Zhiyun,

Steadicam,

Polar Pro,

Konova,

Flowcine

DJI,

Beholder,

Glidecam,

Scope of the Report – Camera Stabilizer Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 6.44 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 4.29% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increased production of different video content genres for television and large-screen displays Key Market Dynamics Increasing investment has fueled sales of cameras and camera accessories while indirectly influencing camera stabilizer demand globally

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Today there is more content available online than ever before. This is because more people use the internet, and social media influences consumers. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram are now very profitable due to the increase in growth and average surfing time among the population, which has attracted much rivalry among content producers. Content producers have started spending a lot of money on cameras and other accessories, like camera stabilizers, to produce higher-quality videos to stay competitive. This increasing investment has fueled sales of cameras and camera accessories while indirectly influencing camera stabilizer demand globally. End users favor visually appealing and technologically cutting-edge camera stabilizer designs. Modern tools and accessories are needed for film and events' evolving video production process.

During the forecast period, key trends in video production, such as aerial footage, videos in 4K, and cinema graph creations, are anticipated to propel market growth. The camera stabilizer market is likely to grow as consumers opt for products with higher returns on investment and ease of use. The media and artistic industries are no longer the only ones using cameras and accessories. Camera stabilizers have also found a place in the event industry due to consumers' rising expectations for video quality and the inexpensiveness of cameras and their accessories. People today spend money on marriages and demand high-quality recordings to maintain their livelihood. The event industry's players have begun investing in top-notch camera equipment to meet customer demand. Higher camera gear and accessories expenditures have driven the international camera stabilizer market.

Camera Stabilizer Market Segmentation

The market is divided into different stabilizer types: wearable, robotic, gimbal, motional, handheld, and neutral body stabilizers. Based on the applications, the camera stabilizer market is segmented into real estate, corporate videos, weddings/events/sports, film and television production, and others.

Regional Insights

A growing number of online influencers and a thriving entertainment sector in Asia-Pacific are driving demand for camera stabilizers. The main proponents for the camera stabilizer market are South Korea, China, and India's film and television production industries. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing popularity of streaming content will open sizable market opportunities. The market is seeing new opportunities as versatile cameras like mirror-less, point-and-shoot, and smartphone cameras continue to be introduced. In the upcoming years, the demand for stabilizers is anticipated to be driven by camera stabilizers compatible with newer cameras. The market for camera stabilizers is also being stimulated by the expansion of the worldwide media and entertainment sector and the increasing use of 4K, 6K, and 8K resolution technologies. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the development of modular stabilizers, gyroscopes, and other technological advancements will offer promising opportunities for market expansion.

