Centerra Gold Obtains EIA Approval for the Öksüt Mine

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG and NYSE: CGAU) announces that the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change (“Ministry of Environment”) has approved the amended Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for the Öksüt mine in Türkiye.



With the EIA approval in hand, along with the receipt of regulatory approvals for the mercury abatement retrofit to the adsorption, desorption and recovery plant (“ADR plant”), the Company expects to restart full operations at Öksüt in the coming weeks.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. Centerra also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CG and on the NYSE under the symbol CGAU. Centerra is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

