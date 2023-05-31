Europe Dermocosmetics Market Report 2023: Featuring L'Oreal, Pierre Fabre, PUIG, Dermalogica, Biologique Recherche & More

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dermocosmetics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe dermocosmetics market will be valued at around $6 BN in 2022.
The unique formulation of research evidence-based products in the cosmetics segment drives people to choose dermocosmetic products in the market.
The majority of the key players in the Dermocosmetics market are from Europe. The reason behind having the company in Europe and its impact on the brand image across the globe is discussed in the report. The contribution of European research and academics toward dermocosmetics has played a major role in the market. The report discusses key vendors looking for unique formulations for various new indications. The report includes key vendors following unique distribution channels to increase their market share.
MARKET DEFINITION
Dermocosmetics are products designed by pharmacists and dermatologists to meet cosmetic and dermatological needs. It is usually used by people under the recommendation of dermatologists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. These products are manufactured according to manufacturing standards, like the drugs. Dermatology products are tested on efficacy and safety to avoid user risk.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Hair care segment dominates the product segment. However, anti-aging products are in higher demand in the market. Customers largely prefer more natural ingredient-based products.
- The pharmacy & drugstore segment by distribution channel does have a major impact on the sale of the products. Most products are promoted and purchased based on the pharmacist's advice to the customer.
- Female segment dominates by gender in the usage of dermocosmetic products. However, the male segment is growing significantly, especially in hair care and anti-aging.
- medical spas are one of the largest end-users in the market. There are new methods, like mono-brand stores, direct to customers, which are getting popular and changing the dynamics of customer purchasing behavior.
LIST OF VENDORS:
- L'Oreal- Pierre Fabre- Beiersdorf- PUIG- Galderma
- Avicanna- Bioderma- Biologique Recherche- Bioskin- Coty- Dermalogica- Dermophisi Ologioque- Embryolisse- HD Dermocosmetics - IDC Dermo- Infinitek- Nuxe- Rilastil- Uriage - Ziaja
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
- Product (Revenue)
- Hair Care
- Body Care
- Anti-aging
- Hygiene
- Sun care
- Others
- Distribution Channel (Revenue)
- Pharmacy & Drug Stores
- Online
- Super Markets/Hyper Markets
- Specialty Stores
- Others- Gender (Revenue)
- Female
- Male- End-User (Revenue)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Medical Spas & Saloons
- Individuals
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of Europe Dermocosmetics
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
APPENDIX
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|99
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$11.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Dermocosmetics Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Findings
Chapter - 2: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Projected Revenue
- Europe: Projected Revenue of Dermocosmetic (2022-2028; $Billions)
Chapter - 3: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Segmentation Data
- Europe: Projected Revenue by Product (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)
- Product Snapshot
- Hair Care
- Body Care
- Anti-aging
- Hygiene
- Sun care
- Others
- Europe: Projected Revenue by Gender (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)
- Gender Snapshot
- Female
- Male
- Europe: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)
- Gender Snapshot
- Pharmacy & Drug Stores
- Online
- Super Markets/Hyper Markets
- Specialty Stores
- Others
- Europe: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)
- End-user Snapshot
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Medical Spas & Saloons
- Individuals
Chapter - 4: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Drivers
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Trends
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Constraints
Chapter - 5: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Industry Overview
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market - Competitive Landscape
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market - Key Players
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market - Other Prominent Vendors
Chapter - 6: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- L'Oreal
- Pierre Fabre
- Beiersdorf
- PUIG
- Galderma
- Avicanna
- Bioderma
- Biologique Recherche
- Bioskin
- Coty
- Dermalogica
- Dermophisi Ologioque
- Embryolisse
- HD Dermocosmetics
- IDC Dermo
- Infinitek
- Nuxe
- Rilastil
- Uri
