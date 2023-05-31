Company Announcement

No. 24/2023





Copenhagen, 31 May 2023





Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of the brand XQS.

Effective 31 May 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group (the “Company”) has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of the Swedish company XQS International AB (“XQS”). Reference is made to the Company’s announcement of 23 April 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment