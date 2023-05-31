AltruBio to Present at the 2023 BIO International Convention

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., will present an in-person corporate overview at the 2023 BIO International Convention taking place June 5-8, 2023, in Boston, MA.



The presentation will highlight recent completed milestones, including clinical trial progress from the company’s novel Immune Checkpoint Enhancer (ICE), ALTB-268, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company will also share ongoing pipeline progress, clinical updates, company developments, and will participate in one-on-one investor and partnering meetings.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to present a corporate overview at the BIO International Convention, where we will showcase our novel ICE, ALTB-268," said Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of AltruBio. “This innovative therapy, administered subcutaneously, represents a significant advancement in targeting PSGL-1 to selectively eliminate chronically overactivated T cells and restore immune balance for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. We look forward to connecting with professionals across the life sciences industry, investors, and potential partners at the convention, as we believe that collaborative efforts will be instrumental in driving our mission forward and bringing our innovative therapies to those in need."

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center Room 1040

Registration: Here

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, ALTB-168, a PSGL-1 agonist antibody serving as an immune checkpoint enhancer (ICE), has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The next-generation ICE, ALTB-268, is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated higher potency via the same mechanism, making it suitable for subcutaneous administration. ALTB-268 is now being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial before advancing towards clinical studies in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

ABOUT BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

