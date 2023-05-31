Global Soil Amendments Market Size To Worth USD 9.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.9%

New York, United States , May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soil Amendments Market Size is to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2022 to USD 9.8 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the projected period. Farmers can use the right soil amendments to improve soil conditions and reduce their use of synthetic and conventional fertilizers, resulting in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural experience. This offers an opportunity for businesses and innovators to develop products and technologies that will aid in meeting the growing demand for environmentally friendly farming practices.

Soil amendments are important in modern agriculture because they help to increase crop yields, promote plant health, and ensure sustainable farming practices. These amendments are used to correct nutrient deficiencies and improve water retention, pH levels, and soil structure. The Soil Amendments market is a rapidly expanding industry that focuses on improving soil quality and fertility by using various additives and supplements. Organic amendments are gaining popularity due to their sustainability and environmental friendliness. Furthermore, the demand for specialty soil amendments tailored to specific crops or soil types is increasing. Soil science, agronomy, and agricultural technology advancements have all contributed to the development of novel soil amendments. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to launch advanced formulations, nutrient-specific amendments, and precision application methods, which are driving the market growth. However, soil amendment availability and accessibility can be a challenge, particularly in remote areas or regions with underdeveloped agricultural infrastructure. Soil amendments may be less accessible to farmers due to limited distribution networks and inadequate storage facilities.

The organic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global soil amendments market during the forecast period.

The global soil amendments market is divided into organic and inorganic types. The organic segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global soil amendments market over the forecast period. The growing demand for organic food, as well as the desire to reduce reliance on synthetic inputs, have boosted the use of organic amendments.

The loam segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global soil amendments market during the forecast period.

The global soil amendments market is classified into sand, loam, clay, and slit based on soil type. The loam segment is projected to expand the fastest in the global soil amendments market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed due to its usage in wide range of application in various sector include pottery, gardening, and others. Loam is the best soil type for plant growth because it contains a balanced mixture of sand, silt, and clay particles.

The dry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global soil amendments market during the forecast period.

The global soil amendments market is classified into two types: dry and liquid. The dry segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global soil amendments market over the forecast period. Their widespread use in large-scale agriculture and broad applicability can be attributed to their growth. Dry amendments are preferred because they are easier to handle, store, and apply.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global soil amendments market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global soil amendments market during the study period. Soil amendments are in high demand due to the region's advanced agricultural practices, large-scale farming operations, and emphasis on sustainable agriculture. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global soil amendments market. The Asia Pacific region is a sizable and rapidly expanding market for soil amendments. The demand for amendments is being driven by an increasing population, an expanding agricultural sector, and increased awareness about soil health.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Soil Amendments Market include BASF SE, Lallemand Inc, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, Adama, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes, SANOWAY GmbH, T Stanes & Company, Evonik Industries, Nufarm, Oro Agri Europe S.A., and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Biodegradable coated fertilizer technology has been introduced by Israel Chemical Ltd, a multinational fertilizer company. The innovative solution assisted farmers in maximizing agricultural crop performance while minimizing environmental impact by reducing nutrient loss and increasing nutrient use efficiency.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Soil Amendments Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Soil Amendments Market, By Type

Organic

Inorganic

Global Soil Amendments Market, By Soil Type

Sand

Loam

Clay

Slit

Global Soil Amendments Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Soil Amendments Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



