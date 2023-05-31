18th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit: UAE to Showcase Latest Trends and Insights in Digital Transformation





Dubai, UAE, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit is proud to announce its upcoming event on June 14th and 15th, 2023, at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre. This highly anticipated physical conference will gather industry professionals, experts, and thought leaders to delve into the latest technologies and trends driving digital transformation.



Digital transformation has emerged as a critical priority for companies across industries, enabling them to thrive in the dynamic digital landscape. The summit provides an invaluable opportunity for businesses in the region to network, learn, and gain insights into the strategies and innovations shaping the future of digital transformation.



Attendees can look forward to a dynamic program featuring keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics including digital innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, and customer experience. Renowned industry leaders and experts will share their knowledge, best practices, and success stories in navigating the digital transformation journey.



One of Digital Transformation’s 2023 Media Partners, Luna PR's very own Director of Public Relations, Alnura Belyanova, will be moderating a panel discussion on the highly talked about, "Web 3.0 and the Future of the Internet." Alnura's expertise and insights will add immense value to the conversation, offering attendees a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of the internet.



Notable speakers at the summit include:



Dr. Lt. Col. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi- Head of Telecommunications Division, Information Technology Center, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, United Arab Emirates





Vineesha HK- Advisor of Digital Transformation and Strategy, Office of Senior Leadership, UAE Government Entity





Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane- Digital Transformation Advisor, Dubai Government, United Arab Emirates

Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates





Stephen Kruger, Chief Technology Officer, Careem





Taghrid Alsaeed- Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral





Manal Allam- IT Head & Business Partner, Merck Group





Sarfaraz Muneer, Vice President Cyber Security and Technology Platform, Mubadala





Vishal Anand, Senior Director IT, Jumeirah Group





Aus Alzubaidi, Director of IT, Cybersecurity & Media Management, MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Corp)





Sumit Srivastava, Digital and Commercial Officer, A leading Digital Services provider





The summit will delve into exciting topics such as Industry 5.0, legacy systems modernization, IoT and Cloud, blockchain technology, the advent of 6G, customer experience in the Metaverse, and the rise of generative AI.

C-suite executives, including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, and Heads of Digital Transformation and IT Infrastructure, are encouraged to attend this event, which provides unparalleled networking opportunities and a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing.



For more information and to register for the event, please visit our official website: https://digitransformationsummit.com/uae/





