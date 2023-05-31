Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $103.5 Billion by 2027 at a 13% CAGR

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global market for customer relationship management (CRM) software and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use industry and region.

The global CRM software market was valued at $50.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $103.5 billion by 2027. The market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated to grow by 13.0% over the forecast period, 2022-2027. The ongoing trends such as the use of AI and automation, hyperpersonalization of customer service and implementation of robust social media customer service can help minimize costs, increase response times, improve customer satisfaction and accelerate the adoption of CRM platforms across industries are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Organizational departments such as sales and marketing and customer service and support are increasingly integrating customer relationship management software with AI to improve customer experience, feedback and develop strong bonds with customers. In April 2022, Salesforce Inc., a cloudbased software company, launched CRM analytics with new capabilities, such as AI-powered insights for sales, marketing and service teams for every industry, such as BFSI, retail and IT and telecom, among others.



In this report, the global CRM software market was segmented by component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use industry and region.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global markets for customer relationship management (CRM) software

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CRM software market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use industry, and region

Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various forms of CRM software, application industries, and adoption of CRM solutions across a broad spectrum of industry verticals

Assessment of the global competitive landscape with an analysis of key market positing and global shares, as well as strategies for key solution providers of CRM software and related cloud computing technologies

Discussion of the key underlying trends (both current and emerging) related to CRM software market, value chain analysis, regulatory environment, use cases, and the impact of industry-specific and region-specific macroeconomic variables on the progress of this market

A relevant patent analysis on CRM software technologies and review of recent key granted patents

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Adobe Inc., Microsoft, Sage Group plc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, and ServiceNow

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $56.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $103.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Customer Portfolio Analysis (CPA)

3.2.2 Customer Intimacy

3.2.3 Network Development

3.2.4 Value Proposition Development

3.2.5 Relationship Management

3.3 PESTEL Analysis

3.4 SWOT Analysis

3.5 CRM Software Trends

3.5.1 Age of Customer Experience

3.5.2 the Role of Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

3.5.3 Mobile CRM

3.5.4 Socialization Through Crm

3.5.5 More User-Friendly

3.5.6 Not Possible in a Vacuum

3.5.7 Channel-Free Crm

3.6 Regulatory Compliance

3.6.1 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

3.6.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa) Compliance

3.7 CRM Software Case Studies

3.8 Covid-19 and the CRM Software Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 CRM Software in Developing Nations

4.2.2 Customer Retention

4.2.3 Social Media Channels and CRM Platforms

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats Over CRM Stored Data

4.3.2 Expensive Initial Cost of CRM Software

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Integration of Ai

4.4.2 Cloud-Based CRM

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Business Segment

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Operational CRM

5.2.2 Analytical CRM

5.2.3 Collaborative CRM

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Consulting Services

5.3.2 Implementation Services

5.3.3 Training and Support Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-Premise

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Large Organizations

7.3 Small and Medium Organizations

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Sales and Marketing

8.3 CRM Analytics

8.4 Lead Generation

8.5 Customer Support

8.6 Customer Experience Management

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Customer Service

8.7.2 Digital Commerce

8.7.3 Social Media Engagement

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bfsi

9.3 Retail

9.4 It and Telecom

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.7 Other End-Use Industries

9.7.1 Government

9.7.2 Education

9.7.3 Media and Entertainment

9.7.4 Discrete Manufacturing

9.7.5 Energy and Utility

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

11.1 Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Vendor Landscape

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Strategy Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Hubspot Inc.

Infor

Microsoft

Nice

Oracle

Pegasystems Inc.

Sage Group plc

Salesforce Inc.

Sap Se

Servicenow

Sugarcrm Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Zendesk

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57nzxo

