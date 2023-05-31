Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $371.47 Billion by 2027 at a 6.1% CAGR

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fast food and quick service restaurant market is expected to grow from $273.20 billion in 2022 to $292.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The fast food and quick service restaurant market is expected to reach $371.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The increasing popularity of restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the fast-food and quick-service restaurant market going forward. A restaurant is a business that prepares and serves food and drinks to customers. The restaurants are typically found inaccessible locations where the food can be ordered and consumed promptly in a shorter time which is convenient for customers.

Hence, the increasing popularity of restaurants will increase the demand for fast food and quick service restaurant. For instance, in 2022, according to the International Conference on Financial Innovation and Economic Development and American Catering Association statistics, Out of 5536 transactions, 90% of consumers like to go to restaurants, 44% of consumers ordered takeout through restaurant apps or websites in the past year, and 22% prefer restaurants with Internet services. Therefore, the rising demand for fast food items is driving the fast food and quick service restaurant market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fast-food and quick-service restaurant market. Major companies operating in the fast food and quick service restaurant market are focused on developing new solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Toast, a US-Cloud based company launched Quick Service, which is completely customizable and is designed specifically to help quick-service restaurants. The quick service for restaurants is built for casual, counter-service restaurants based on their unique needs, helping them run more efficient and profitable businesses. These quick serves can improve revenue and provide a better guest experience.



In December 2021, Restaurant Brands International Inc., a Canada-based fast food holding company acquired Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc for $1.0 billion. With this acquisition, RBI will expand its family of quick-service restaurant brands, which already include Popeyes, Tim Hortons, and Burger King. Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc is a US-based quick restaurant chain that provides sandwiches, drinks, and salads, hot and cold subs.



North America was the largest region in the fast food and quick service restaurant market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in fast food and quick service restaurant report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the fast food and quick service restaurant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The fast food and quick service restaurant market include revenues earned by prodiving services related to sit-down restaurants, buffet-style eateries, takeaways, and fast-food dining. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



