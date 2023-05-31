Global RAN Intelligent Controller Market 2023 - 2028: Players Include Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Samsung, Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RAN Intelligent Controller Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platforms, Services), By Function (Non-RT RIC, Near-RT RIC), By Technology (4G, 5G), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RAN intelligent controller market size is expected to reach USD 6,071.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 60.8% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Samsung

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Mavenir

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

VMware, Inc.

RAN intelligent controller is a software solution that optimizes baseband communication functions on the Radio Access Network (RAN). It is crucial in managing 5G network functions such as low-latency applications and network slicing. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to high mobile internet traffic, increasing the need to manage it efficiently and boosting the adoption of RAN intelligent controller solutions.



Governments are taking initiatives and investing in Research & Development (R&D) for developing 5G technologies. For instance, in December 2022, the U.K. government announced an investment of USD 136.1 million, a telecom R&D package that includes the R&D of 5G and 6G technology. The government aimed to accelerate telecoms research with this investment.



RAN intelligent controller improves business agility, reduces operational and infrastructure costs, and improves network performance. Hence, mobile operators are increasingly likely to adopt RAN intelligent controller solutions. In February 2023, NTT DOCOMO, a Japan-based telecommunications company, announced that it had started the Research & Development (R&D) and development of the RAN intelligent controller. The company aimed to reduce operational costs and improve network quality with RAN intelligent controller.



Based on technology, RAN intelligent controller industry is divided into 4G and 5G. 4G has high adoption worldwide and has opportunities to grow in developing nations where 2G and 3G networks are still in use. 5G offers high speed and lower latency and is witnessing growing adoption owing to improving 5G infrastructure. Based on application, the RAN intelligent controller industry is divided into rApps and xApps. rApps run on Non-RT RIC, whereas xApps run on Near-RT RIC. rApps are used in applications with more than one second response time.



The market players are introducing solutions as service providers are transforming RAN architectures that are programmable and open, providing developers an opportunity to create innovative applications and services. In October 2021, VMware, Inc., a U.S.-based software company, announced the VMware RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) launch. With this launch, the company aimed to aid the service providers in modernizing the RAN.



The key players are adopting different development strategies such as product launches, partnerships, business expansion, and others to expand their presence and market share in the overall RAN intelligent controller industry. In November 2021, Sweden-based Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced the launch of its Intelligent Automation Platform. With this launch, the company aimed to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) optimize network performance and enhance customer experience.



RAN Intelligent Controller Market Report Highlights

RAN intelligent controller has applications such as traffic steering, Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing, and Quality of Service (QoS)-based resource optimization. Increasing internet and smartphone penetration contributes to the market's growth

The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The Non-RT RIC segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 with a market share of 67.5% and is expanding at a CAGR of over 58.0% from 2023 to 2030

The 5G segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The rApps segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 60.0% from 2023 to 2030

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $137.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6071.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 60.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Supplier Power

3.4.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5. RAN Intelligent Controller Market PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2. Economic Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.5. Environmental Landscape

3.5.6. Legal Landscape

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the RAN Intelligent Controller Market



Chapter 4. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Component Outlook

4.1. RAN Intelligent Controller Market, By Component Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Platforms

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Function Outlook

5.1. RAN Intelligent Controller Market, By Function Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Non-RT RIC (Non-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller)

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Near-RT RIC (Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller)

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Technology Outlook

6.1. RAN Intelligent Controller Market, By Technology Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. 4G

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. 5G

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Application Outlook

7.1. RAN Intelligent Controller Market, By Application Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. rApps

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. xApps

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. RAN Intelligent Controller Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. RAN Intelligent Controller Market Competitive Landscape

