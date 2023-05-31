Vaccines Market is Expected to Reach $149.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vaccines industry is poised for remarkable growth and advancements in the near future. With the ongoing global focus on infectious diseases and the ever-present threat of emerging pathogens, the demand for vaccines is expected to surge. The development and deployment of new and improved vaccines, coupled with advancements in manufacturing and delivery technologies, will revolutionize the industry. The future of vaccines will witness the development of novel vaccine platforms, including mRNA, viral vector-based, and DNA vaccines, offering enhanced efficacy, safety, and versatility. Additionally, the incorporation of advanced adjuvants and formulation strategies will further enhance vaccine performance. The industry will also witness the development of vaccines targeting a broader range of diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and autoimmune disorders. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of data-driven approaches, such as computational modeling and artificial intelligence, will streamline vaccine design and accelerate the development process. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of vaccine production capacity and global distribution networks, leading to investments in scalable and resilient manufacturing infrastructure. Overall, the future of the vaccines industry holds immense promise in combating infectious diseases, improving global health, and advancing the field of immunology.

Vaccines market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $139.4 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $149.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven by the rise of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, increasing company initiatives to enhance vaccine R&D, growing government support for vaccine development, and the rising focus on immunization. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines and low purchasing power in developing countries may restrain the market growth.

Vaccines Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $139.4 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $149.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% Forecast Period 2021–2026 Key Market Opportunities High growth prospects in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases

Major Vaccines market players covered in the report, such as:

This report categorizes the vaccines market into the following segments and subsegments:

The Vaccines market offers several key benefits for stakeholders involved in healthcare delivery and patient care. These benefits include:

Disease Prevention: Vaccines play a crucial role in preventing the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases. By administering vaccines, healthcare providers can protect individuals and communities from a wide range of diseases, including measles, influenza, hepatitis, polio, and more. This leads to a significant reduction in disease burden, hospitalizations, and associated healthcare costs.

Public Health Impact: Vaccines have a profound impact on public health by reducing the prevalence and impact of infectious diseases. Vaccination programs have successfully eradicated or significantly reduced the occurrence of several diseases worldwide, such as smallpox and polio. By achieving high vaccination rates, healthcare stakeholders contribute to the overall well-being of populations and the prevention of disease outbreaks.

Improved Patient Outcomes: Vaccines are highly effective in preventing illness and reducing the severity of diseases. By vaccinating individuals, healthcare providers can protect them from potentially life-threatening infections and complications. This leads to improved patient outcomes, reduced morbidity and mortality rates, and better overall health for individuals across all age groups.

Cost Savings: Vaccines offer substantial cost savings to various stakeholders in healthcare. By preventing diseases, vaccines help avoid the need for expensive medical treatments, hospitalizations, and long-term care. Immunization programs also contribute to reduced healthcare expenditures by minimizing the economic burden associated with managing and treating vaccine-preventable diseases.

Community Protection: Vaccines not only protect individuals but also provide a concept known as herd immunity or community immunity. When a significant portion of the population is immunized, it creates a barrier that prevents the spread of infectious diseases. This protection extends to those who are unable to receive vaccines due to medical reasons or those with compromised immune systems, offering them indirect protection through the immunity of others.

Global Health Security: Vaccines play a vital role in global health security by preventing the spread of infectious diseases across borders. In an increasingly interconnected world, controlling and eradicating diseases in one region is crucial to preventing their reintroduction in other parts of the world. Vaccination programs contribute to global efforts in achieving disease control, eliminating epidemics, and safeguarding public health on a global scale.

Overall, the vaccines market provides significant benefits to stakeholders, including healthcare providers, governments, patients, and the general population. By ensuring widespread access to vaccines, stakeholders can make substantial progress in disease prevention, improve public health, and enhance patient outcomes.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vaccines market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges and opportunities.

