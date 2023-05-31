COMPASS Pathways’ Co-Founder Ekaterina Malievskaia to Step Down as Chief Innovation Officer

LONDON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, today announced that Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia will step down from her executive role effective June 16, 2023. She will remain a member of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors, while her executive responsibilities will be carried forward by the existing executive team.

Together with George Goldsmith and Lars Wilde, Katya co-founded COMPASS Pathways in 2017, determined to bring much needed innovation to the field of mental health care. She helped oversee the growth of COMPASS and provided critical executive leadership to the company both before and after its initial public offering in 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw the development and execution of the groundbreaking phase 2b trial of COMP360 psilocybin for patients with treatment-resistant depression, started and helped build critical functions such as R&D, Digital Health, AI and Machine Learning, and Clinical Care Innovation. She also developed the company’s psychological support model and built its network of trained therapists.

Kabir Nath, CEO, COMPASS Pathways, said, “Katya leaves an indelible mark on the company she helped found. COMPASS today reflects both the rigor and precision one would expect from a scientist and the compassion for and commitment to patients that one would expect from a physician. Her influence extends well beyond our company to the fields of psychedelic medicine and mental healthcare. We are closer to meaningful breakthroughs in care for patients thanks to her dedication, hard work and leadership. We are pleased that we will continue to benefit from her experience and insights as she remains on the board.”

Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia said, “I am grateful for the opportunity I had to co-found COMPASS Pathways and to work alongside such talented and dedicated people. We had a steep learning curve, building the company from a tiny start-up, through our initial public offering, and now to our phase 3 program. I am excited to take this experience forward into new opportunities in philanthropy and business to help change patients’ experience with mental health care and address significant unmet needs. Onward!“

About COMPASS Pathways



COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Forward-looking statements

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, media@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324