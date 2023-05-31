Dengue Vaccines Market is predicted to account for US$ 1603.7 Million by 2033, with a growth rate of 12.9% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dengue vaccines market will expand, with total revenue expected to exceed US$ 474.8 Million by 2023. The demand for Dengue Vaccines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.9% by volume (units).



Dengue vaccine development has reached a crucial milestone, with a slew of pharmaceutical behemoths due to report the results of major clinical trials launched in the last decade or half-decade. The future availability of numerous alternatives is anticipated to break the present Denvaxia® vaccine's exclusivity.

A variety of worldwide collaborations including healthcare stakeholders from diverse institutional settings are generating more clinical trials and research investigations aimed at developing novel vaccine formulations. The majority of growth is expected to remain focused in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the highest dengue fever concentration as well as the existence of reputable regional pharmaceutical companies.

Because a large percentage of cases are asymptomatic, moderate, or self-managed, the actual number of infections is greatly under-reported. According to one modeling estimate, 390 million dengue virus infections occur each year (95% credible interval 284-528 million), with 96 million presenting clinically.

With the support of national expert groups and the aforementioned programme, India's market for dengue vaccinations is experiencing a significant shift. Important stakeholders are becoming aware of such joint activities, which is supporting important pharmaceutical businesses in making substantial advances in vaccine research. This is expected to boost the global dengue vaccines market's growth prospects in the approaching years.

Key Takeaway

Over the historical period, the worldwide market grew at an 11.9% CAGR.

Over the next several decades, the Chinese market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The United States has emerged as a key market, accounting for more than 16.5% of overall demand in 2022.

The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the future decades.

In 2022, the Government Institutes category had a market share of Government Institutes.



“As a result, the worldwide dengue fever prevalence burden is mostly concentrated in Asian nations, major pharmaceutical businesses are projected to discover lucrative income streams in India, Japan, and South East Asia.” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The renowned firm's primary expansion strategy remains clinical trials to create several vaccine candidates. Market participants are effectively exploiting strategic collaborations with big pharmaceutical businesses or research institutions, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion projects to accomplish this.

Takeda revealed in May 2023 that their dengue vaccine QDENGA® has gained various authorizations, which includes one from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency in March 2023 for use in persons aged 4 to 60 years to safeguard against all four serotypes.

Argentine health officials have approved the application of a Japanese dengue vaccine that must be provided in two doses three months distant, according to a story in Buenos Aires in April 2023.

Key Players:

Sanofi Pasteur Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation

Panacea Biotec Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Biological E Ltd.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Dengue Vaccines market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Product (CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia)), End-User, Hospitals, Government Institutes, and Non-governmental Organizations NGOs) & Region.

Key Segments Covered



Product:

CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia)



End-User:

Hospitals

Government Institutes

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)



Region:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia)

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product, 2023 to 2033

