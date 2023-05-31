Migraine Therapeutics Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan Inc., Pfizer Inc., GSK plc. and Merck & Co. Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global migraine therapeutics market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 5.13 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 11.43 billion by 2031.

Recurrent headaches are the hallmark of the neurological condition known as migraine, which is frequently accompanied by additional symptoms, including nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and vision abnormalities. Millions of individuals throughout the world are impacted, and it drastically lowers their quality of life. The increasing need for efficient migraine remedies highlights the need to be thoroughly aware of the market dynamics.

Migraine Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 5.13 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 11.43 billion CAGR 9.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Migraine Type, Route Of Administration, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The report's rising emphasis on new migraine medicines and cutting-edge delivery techniques is one of its main conclusions. Monoclonal antibodies, calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors, and neuromodulation devices have all made considerable strides in the market. These cutting-edge treatments provide fresh options for managing migraines and have the power to completely alter therapeutic modalities.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the key market players operating in the global market for migraine therapeutics includes:

Lundbeck

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

GSK plc.

The research also includes a detailed analysis of the major players in the migraine therapeutics market. It details its product lines, ongoing R&D endeavors, tactical alliances, and market presence. The report's competitive landscape section illuminates the tactics used by key competitors to obtain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global migraine therapeutics market is analyzed from the following perspectives by drug class, migraine type, route of administration, and region.

The worldwide market for migraine medicines has been segmented into CGRP-targeted therapies, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, beta-blockers, triptans, opioids, NSAIDS, and others (ergotamines, isometheptene, gepants, ditans, etc.) based on medication classes. The triptans segment is anticipated to expand at an appropriate CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The global market for migraine treatments is segmented into two distinct segments based on the types of migraines: episodic migraine and chronic migraine. The projection period saw a large increase in the episodic migraine sector, which may be attributed to factors such as the rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases, the pressures of the workplace, the excessive use of alcohol, changes in lifestyles, and the increased demand for high-quality medications.

The worldwide market for migraine medicines has been segmented into oral, parenteral, and other segments based on the delivery method. Medicine solubility, mucosal permeability, and gastrointestinal tract stability are some variables that affect how well oral medicine is absorbed.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The research also highlights significant market prospects in various parts of the world. Considerations, including healthcare infrastructure, the regulatory environment, and patient awareness, are considered while analyzing the market potential in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Stakeholders and investors may better grasp the development possibilities and investment opportunities in each region thanks to the regional study.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the migraine therapeutics market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MIGRAINE THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS CGRP-targeted therapies Antidepressants Anticonvulsants Beta Blockers Triptans Opoids NSAIDS Others GLOBAL MIGRAINE THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MIGRAINE TYPE Episodic Migraine (EM) Chronic Migraine (CM)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

