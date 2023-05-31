Davie Delivers MV Félix-Antoine-Savard to the STQ

English French

LÉVIS, Quebec, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davie Shipbuilding Canada Inc. (Davie) and the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) are proud to report that the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard has been delivered to the STQ. The ferry operates between L’Isle-aux-Coudres and Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive. Repairs on the vessel required over 30,000 hours of work, and the replacement of 28 tons of steel.

Davie crews worked tirelessly round-the-clock, seven days a week, to repair the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard as quickly as possible so that it could be put back into service for the people of L’Isle-aux-Coudres. This constant rotation of work considerably shortened the ship’s dry-docking period, thereby reducing the initially scheduled repair time by about 10 days. Completion of the project was incident-free, a clear indication that Davie’s teams applied rigorous preventive measures throughout these particularly complex repairs.

“I am proud of the thoroughness and professionalism demonstrated by our teams throughout the repair process on the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard,” said Mr. James Davies, President and CEO of Davie. “Our employees worked with a real sense of urgency to meet the expectations of the Société des traversiers du Québec and the people of L’Isle-aux-Coudres.”

“We are very pleased with the cooperation between the STQ and Davie, and with the work carried out by the teams to bring the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard back into service as quickly as possible. As promised, the vessel will be able to head back to L’Isle-aux-Coudres-Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive crossing in the coming days. Once again, I would like to thank Davie and the STQ teams for all their hard work,” added Greta Bédard, President and CEO of the STQ.

Upon the STQ’s request, Davie carried out additional work besides the necessary repairs, such as the restoration of the stern thruster, complete replacement of the davit and superstructure repairs.

About Davie Shipbuilding Canada Inc.

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security or fulfil acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca. For more information, please visit davie.ca.

For more information:

Marcel Poulin

Director, External Affairs and Industrial Participation, Davie

+1 581 992-8564

Simon Laboissonnière

Head of Communications, Société des traversiers du Québec

+1 887 787-7483 ext. 2627

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f286cbb-bd19-4718-a665-3b23cfde1bb8