Healthcare Triangle to Participate in 2023 MUSE Inspire Conference as Exhibitor and Host of Best Practice Sessions

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced its participation at the 2023 MUSE Inspire Conference, a gathering of business leaders, professionals, and providers focused on today’s most pressing MedTech topics. The event is being held June 7-10, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.



Thyagarajan Ramachandran, CFO of Healthcare Triangle, said, “We look forward to this year’s MUSE event where we will participate as an exhibitor for the 9th consecutive year. With three top influencers leading our “tech talks” and focus group at MUSE Inspire, we believe the topics that they have chosen will resonate with decision makers focused on improving data management, developing analytical insights into their operations, and delivering measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Each of our speakers bring unique experience and expertise that will equip our audience with strategies and innovative ideas for moving their organizations forward. Join us as we harness the dynamic synergy of professionals, technology, and patient-centered care to revolutionize the healthcare landscape.”

Visit Healthcare Triangle at Booth 215:

Scheduled Events:

Tech Talk 1

Presenter: Kim Knoup - Senior Consultant (HCTI)

Title: Expanse Acute Hold Queue and All That Goes with It

Date: Thursday, June 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. MT

Tech Talk 2

Presenter: Kelly Ziner - Senior Consultant (HCTI)

Title: Moving From a Disparate Ambulatory System to ONE EHR

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 10:10 a.m. MT

Focus Group

Title: MEDITECH MaaS Implementation

Facilitator: Laurie Isaacson - Director of MEDITECH Practice (HCTI)

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 9:20 a.m. MT

Our focus group will create an opportunity for a conversation between MaaS sites who have already implemented, sites that are in the midst of implementing, and sites that are planning to implement MaaS. The goal is for these sites to be able to have a forum to share and learn from each other’s experiences.

About the 2023 MUSE Inspire Conference

Conference attendees will enjoy an array of educational sessions focused on today’s most pressing MEDITECH topics, the newest products and services in the exhibit hall, and unparalleled networking opportunities around every turn.

MUSE strives to offer education and networking that attendees cannot access anywhere else, including current hot topics presented by your peers - who have first-hand experience.

The 2023 MUSE Inspire Conference is open to MUSE Facility, Associate, and Commercial members as well as non-MUSE members who are employed at a MEDITECH facility.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

