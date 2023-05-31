Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market to 2030: Increasing FDA Approvals of Allogeneic Cell Therapies Drives Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type (Stem Cell, Non-stem Cell), By Therapeutic Area (Hematological Disorders, Dermatological Disorders), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allogeneic cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, expanding at 27.40% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Allogeneic cell therapy involves transferring cells from healthy donors to patients to treat chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The donor cells can be directly administered to genetically similar patients or added to a cell bank.



The therapies are typically produced in large batches from different donor tissues like bone marrow, and the manufacturing process is similar to that used for protein drugs and other large-scale derived materials. Allogeneic cell therapies offer several benefits over autologous therapies, including being less expensive and their availability as a scalable off-the-shelf product. As a result, the adoption of such therapies is increasing with several biotechnology companies conducting clinical trials treatment of various diseases.



There has been a significant increase in the number of allogeneic cell-based therapy clinical trials in recent years. According to the US National Institutes of Health, the number of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) based clinical trials using cellular therapy has doubled over the last five years, with 1014 MSC-based clinical trials registered in the government database as either completed or in the process as of July 14th, 2021. This growth in clinical trials, combined with advancements in precision medicine and increased cell therapy production facilities is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.



The rising number of regulatory approvals for allogeneic cell-based therapies is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Enzyvant was granted FDA approval for its RETHYMIC, a single-dose regenerative tissue-based therapy for immunological reconstitution in pediatric patients with congenital athymia.



Moreover, in August 2022, Charles River Laboratories received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its Memphis cell therapy manufacturing facility, which will enable the commercial production of allogeneic cell therapy. This approval is another significant milestone for the market, as it opens up new possibilities for treating various chronic diseases.



The COVID-19 pandemic had an unfavorable impact on the allogeneic stem cell therapy industry, causing a decline in research and development activities. This has disrupted various processes, including research, clinical trials, manufacturing, and logistics, ultimately affecting the quality of clinical evidence for cell and gene therapies. As a result, evaluating the treatment benefits and economic impacts of these therapies has become more challenging.



However, the pandemic has also raised awareness about the use of cell therapy as a potential treatment option for COVID-19. This increasing awareness is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. For instance, in May 2020, Lineage Cell Therapeutics received USD 5 million in emergency funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to develop a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 using VAC, their allogeneic dendritic cell therapy.



The key players in the market are implementing several strategic initiatives to develop novel offerings. For instance, in February 2022, ONK Therapeutics entered into a collaboration with Intellia Therapeutics to develop five allogeneic NK cell therapies using Intellia's genome editing platform. This strategic partnership is expected to accelerate the development of novel therapies and contribute to high market growth.



Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

The stem cell therapies segment held the largest share of 77.00% in 2022. Allogeneic stem cell therapy is most frequently used to treat chronic diseases like blood cancers, leukemia, and lymphoma as well as specialized blood or autoimmune disorders

By therapeutic area, the hematological disorders segments accounted for the largest share of 58.22% in the global allogeneic cell therapy industry in 2022. Since leading market players are implementing several strategic plans into action to create cutting-edge allogeneic cell therapies for hematological disease treatment

North America held the largest market share of 80.42% in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of the major global players in the market, and growing investments from public and private organizations for proteomic and life science research in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $255.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1720 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

3.3.1.2. Increasing FDA approvals of allogeneic cell therapies

3.3.1.3. Increasing government funding for stem cell therapies

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High research costs and challenges with immune rejection

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.3. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022

3.5. Pipeline Analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Therapy Type Business Analysis

4.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Therapy Type Market Share Analysis

4.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Estimates & Forecast, By Therapy Type (USD Million)

4.3. Stem Cell Therapies

4.3.1. Global Stem Cell Therapies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies

4.3.2.1. Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies

4.3.3.1. Global Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Non-stem Cell Therapies

4.4.1. Global Non-stem Cell Therapies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Keratinocytes & Fibroblast-based Therapies

4.4.2.1. Global Keratinocytes & Fibroblast-based Therapies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Other Non-stem Cell Therapies

4.4.3.1. Global Other Non-stem Cell Therapies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Therapeutic Area Business Analysis

5.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Therapeutic Area Market Share Analysis

5.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Estimates & Forecast, By Therapeutic Area (USD Million)

5.3. Hematological Disorders

5.3.1. Global Haematological Disorders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Dermatological Disorders

5.4.1. Global Dermatological Disorders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Other Therapeutic Areas Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3. Company Profiles/Listing

