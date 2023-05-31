Everest Group Recognizes Wizeline as an Aspirant in Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, an AI-centric digital services provider that builds modern, scalable products and platforms, today announced it had been named an ‘Aspirant’ in Everest Group’s Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report presents an assessment of 25 leading application automation service providers, focusing on providers who demonstrate capabilities for realizing the potential of automation to enhance technology stacks and increase productivity.
“Being recognized by Everest Group demonstrates our ability to help businesses achieve their application automation goals, enabling greater efficiency throughout the application development life cycle,” said Aníbal Abarca, CTO of Wizeline. “We are dedicated to delivering value at scale; optimizing software application design, development, and continuous evolution through automation and the latest in AI technologies, thereby freeing up engineers for more challenging and creative projects.”
Wizeline offers various application automation solutions and services, including its Data Pipeline Automation, Application Security Scanning and Quality Assurance Program, which helps clients build and release products that implement continuous testing and continuous improvement practices throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Wizeline partners with leading cloud and technology vendors, such as AWS, GCP, Azure, Oracle, HuLoop and Automation Anywhere, to support customer implementations and adoption of best practices led by its more than 300 certified engineers.
“As enterprises navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace which demands greater speed at scale, we see the tremendous opportunities that AI and Automation are enabling,” said Danielle Ruess, CMO, Wizeline. “Investing in automation has become a fundamental differentiator for companies looking to streamline processes, accelerate innovation cycles and reduce time to value for new products and services.”
Wizeline has established itself as a leader in digital technology services by delivering exceptional value to its growing portfolio of global clients. Being recognized as an ‘Aspirant,’ Wizeline takes its place among service providers pioneering in application automation services. This recognition further cements the company’s reputation as a reliable partner for organizations embarking on their automation journey, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class services that drive business results.
Wizeline, a global AI-centric technology solutions provider, specializes in developing cutting-edge digital products and platforms that leverage the power of artificial intelligence. In collaboration with our customers, we are revolutionizing businesses by harnessing data and AI to accelerate time to market and drive transformative outcomes. Our agile and adaptive teams bring a unique blend of AI expertise, advanced methodologies, and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional results while fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation alongside our customers’ teams. We invest in doing well while doing good, striving to have a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our AI-focused Academy, offers unparalleled opportunities for talented people to work on innovative projects and build thriving, long-term careers. Discover how Wizeline's AI-centric approach can revolutionize your business at wizeline.com. To join our visionary team, explore exciting career opportunities at wizeline.com/careers.