Nail Care Market Size to Grow USD 32.84 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.95%

Pune, India , May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nail care products market size was valued at USD 22.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 23.41 billion in 2023 to USD 32.84 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. Rising efforts by leading manufacturers to expand their digital presence, build brand equity, and improve consumer engagement will propel market growth in the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, nail care brands are focussing on promotional activities to build product demand and brand loyalty thus facilitating market augmentation. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Nail Care Products Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nail-care-market-106149

List of Key Players Profiled in the Nail Care Market Report:

Miniluxe, Inc. (U.S.)

L'oréal S.A. (France)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan)

NOTE Cosmetique (Turkey)

ChinaGlaze.com Inc. (China)

CND (U.S.)

ORLY International, Inc. (U.S.)

Cassina S.p.A (Italy)

BWX Ltd (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.95% 2030 Value Projection USD 32.84Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 22.34 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 227 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Nail Care Market Growth Drivers Increasing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Personal Grooming to Drive Market Growth The emergence of Beauty Salons and Spas to Aid Market Expansion

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/nail-care-market-106149

Segments:

Nail Polish to Segment to Lead Backed by Surging Demand from Young Beauty Enthusiasts

Based on product type, the global market is split into nail polish, top & base coats, nail polish remover, cuticle care and others. Among these, the nail polish segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its rising demand from young beauty enthusiasts. The rising number of professional salons offering nail treatments and nail care services will further elevate segment expansion. Furthermore, the rising number of chemical free and vegan products available in the market is also attributing to segment growth.

Offline Segment to Hold Major Share Owing to Rising Preference for Personalized Experience

As per distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Among these, the offline segment held the largest share in 2022 as they allow customers to check product quality in person thus offering a personalized experience. Offline channels also create opportunities for upselling and cross selling thus aiding market proliferation. Growing disposable income and rising urbanization are also attributing to market proliferation.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an exhaustive overview of the global market inclusive of latest trends, market drivers, restraining factors, and recent developments. The market is studied at both micro and macro levels by dividing it into segments and regions. Market share held, growth rate, and valuation estimates of each region and segment are also given in the document. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 is also studied to enable industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Leading Companies to Aid Market Augmentation

Leading players often participate in strategic undertakings such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to enlarge revenue share. For instance, in September 2021, Creative Nail Design, Inc. launched a holiday collection that includes shades such as silk slip dress, glitter sneakers, signature lipstick, white button-downs, statement earrings, and high-waisted jeans. The availability of a wide variety of shades will help boost product demand and revenue generation for the company.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/nail-care-market-106149

Drivers:

Rising Awareness Regarding the Importance of Personal Grooming to Aid Market Augmentation

The growing awareness regarding the importance of personal grooming and maintaining good hygiene especially among women is a key factor driving nail care products market growth. Grooming plays a crucial role in maintaining confidence and having a high self-esteem. Moreover, the rising focus on beauty and lifestyle especially among working women is responsible for market expansion. Moreover, growing urban population, rising awareness regarding manicure and pedicure services, and competitive prices of products will facilitate market proliferation as well.

On the other hand, the toxic chemicals used in manufacturing nail polish removers, gel polish and other nail care products such as formaldehyde and toluene will hamper market augmentation in the forecast timeframe.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share Owing to Growing Income Level of Populace

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant nail care products market share in 2022 aided by growth of the retail sector, rising income level of the populace, and growing attention towards aesthetics. The rising number of working women and growing western influence will also attribute to regional market proliferation.

Europe market is projected to showcase substantial growth owing to surging demand for organic and natural products and rising efforts by leading companies to strengthen their online presence and improve geographical reach.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/nail-care-market-106149

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Cosmetics Market Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on the Nail Care Products Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Nail Care Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019–2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Nail Polish Top & Base Coats Nail Polish Remover Cuticle Care Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nail-care-market-106149

Key Industry Developments:

June 2022: Velveeta, a cheese manufacturer, recently announced its decision to partner with London-based nail polish brand Nails Inc. to introduce two new cheese-scented nail polishes. These shades will be available in two colors: creamy yellow (“La Dolce Velveta”) and bright red (“Finger Food”).

Read Related Insights:

Shampoo Market Size to Hit $39.58 Billion by 2028 | At 3.6% CAGR

Wipes Market Size, Share, Research [2021-2028] | Industry Revenue $6.22 billion Expected by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% in the Forecast Period, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com