THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW TOP-LEVEL PROJECT APACHE® SEATUNNEL

Wilmington, DE, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, DE – May 31, 2023 – The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today that SeaTunnel has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). SeaTunnel is a cloud-native, high-performance, massive data integration tool initially created by open source community members, data experts, and developers in China.

“I congratulate the SeaTunnel community for becoming a Top-Level Project for Apache,” said Kevin Ratnasekera, ASF Member and ASF Incubator Mentor. “I have been a part of this project as an Apache Incubator mentor, so it is gratifying to see the community growth achieved while following Apache ‘Community over Code’ practices. The SeaTunnel community was not only able to make major releases packed with features, but they also created a welcoming environment for any new contributor who wishes to join the community.”

SeaTunnel Overview & Advantages

With SeaTunnel, users can ingest and synchronize massive data faster, greatly lowering the cost of maintaining the data transfer.

SeaTunnel Feature Highlights:

Multiple synchronization scenarios, including batch synchronization, real-time synchronization, and CDC synchronization;

Support for more than 100 data sources, including transaction database, big data database, cloud database, SaaS, and Binlog, among others;

Supports multiple data computing engines includingSeaTunnel Zeta, Flink, Spark; and

High performance and ease-of-use for deployment and monitoring.

"Congratulations on graduating from Apache Incubator!" said Willem Jiang, ASF Board Director and ASF Incubator Mentor. "As a project champion, I am thrilled to see the progress SeaTunnel has made and the achievements SeaTunnel has accomplished during its incubation period - from strong community-building skills and a commitment to open source best practices to demonstrating an ability to deliver quality software. I am proud to have been a part of SeaTunnel, and I look forward to seeing its continued success as a Top-Level Project.”



Since being open-sourced in 2017, SeaTunnel has released 40 versions and has served in integration, data ETL, data CDC, and multi-source data processing scenarios for more than 1,000 enterprises, such as Shopee, Oppo, Yoozoo, Bilibili, Sina, Shuidichou, Sogou, Kidswant, and Vipshop, among others.



To serve users better, SeaTunnel plans to add K8s deployment support, CDC DDL change, Sink Connector SaveMode support, starting Catalog modular, and other highly anticipated functions to improve performance and meet evolving challenges.



ABOUT THE APACHE INCUBATOR



The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision-making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/.

ABOUT THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org





