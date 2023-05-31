Access Wins Two Silver Telly Awards for Access Unify Product Suite Video Campaign

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, announced today that its Access Unify Product Suite Video Campaign has been recognized in the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The campaign was awarded Silver Telly Awards in two categories - ‘General Sales Non-broadcast’ and ‘Craft -Use of Animation Non-broadcast’.



The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Access Unify is a unique, technology-enabled suite of digital transformation services. It provides a digital retrieval experience that enables organizations to get the records they need when they need them for a flat-rate monthly fee. Using the solution’s central online portal, organizations can access records on-demand for reduced retrieval times, get records to their employees independent of location and save significant amounts of money.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Access and Cinecraft Productions has truly reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

“Access is proud of the innovative, client-centric approach we’ve taken with our solution, Access Unify,” said Ken Davis, CEO at Access. “This award is a testament to that foundation as well as to our team’s creativity.”

This was a record-breaking year for the Telly Awards, with nearly 13,000 entries from top video and television content producers across the globe such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/ BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.

The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners .

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.

