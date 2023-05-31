Cover Genius Exceeds 25M Policies Sold, Protects +14M Customers Globally

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the insurtech for embedded protection, today announced it has sold over 25M policies, protecting more than 14M customers as the world’s largest digital companies move away from traditional insurers in favor of embedded solutions. To address its continued growth, the insurtech has expanded its executive team bringing on Kyle Keogh as Chief Business Officer, Americas, appointing Barney Pierce as interim Chief Business Officer, EMEA and APAC and expanding the role of Darcy Rittinger to Chief Risk Officer.



As Chief Business Officer, Americas, Kyle Keogh will oversee P&L, business operations and strategic planning across the North American and Latin American regions. Keogh joins Cover Genius after more than a decade in numerous leadership positions at Google working with clients to drive sales, improve their brand and maximize product launches. Before joining Google, Kyle was a Director of Business Transformation at IBM, and he started his career serving technology and telecom clients at McKinsey & Co. and JP Morgan. Kyle earned a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College, studied at the London School of Economics, earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and received an MBA from Dartmouth College. He plays an active role educating and mentoring the next generation of MBA students as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and serves on the Board of Chautauqua Institution.

Barney Pierce will hold the same responsibility across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific as interim Chief Business Officer, EMEA and APAC. In addition, Darcy Rittinger will expand her role on the executive team as Chief Risk Officer.

“Digital companies are increasingly turning their backs on traditional insurers and tapping insurtechs to protect their customers with tailored, embedded solutions,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and Co-founder of Cover Genius. “Cover Genius is at the forefront of this shift as the only embedded insurtech with global end-to-end capabilities that can bring any solution to market for a partner, regardless of location, language or currency. We look forward to expanding our team to bring the next 14M customers seamless embedded protection through XCover.”

Over 14M customers benefit from Cover Genius’ consumer site, XCover.com, which offers a streamlined online experience and handles customers’ needs from the initial sale through to administration and claims. Its award-winning service has resulted in an industry-leading post claims NPS of +65 and is shown to reduce support tickets by 7x‡. In the past six months, XCover.com has added 6M new customers and is projected to add 1M new customers per month as more of the world’s leading brands see the value in providing customers with an intuitive online experience through embedded protection.

About Cover Genius

Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded protection. Through XCover , our global distribution platform for any insurance or other type of protection, we protect the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline and Booking.com, Intuit, Hopper , Ryanair , Turkish Airlines , Descartes ShipRush , Zip and SeatGeek. We’re also available at Amazon , Flipkart , eBay , Wayfair, Movado, Skullcandy and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee .

Together with our partners, we co-create solutions to embed tailored, optimized protection that’s licensed or authorized in over 60 countries and all 50 US States.

In addition, we provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end experience via XCover.com . XCover.com handles customers’ needs – from the initial sale through to administration and claims, resulting in an industry-leading post claims NPS of +65. Its award-winning service design has shown to reduce support tickets by 7x.‡

‡ The score includes any type of claim and claim outcome across our partner network except for those partners with less than 30 claims and those not assessed by Cover Genius. Inquiry statistics are derived from an internal analysis of 1,355 random XCover support inquiries from December 2022, of which 1,258 (93%) had not activated their XCover account and 97 (7%) had.