Fresco Secures US Patent for Proprietary KitchenOS Platform and AI Recipe Engine

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresco , the leading smart kitchen platform for the world’s appliance brands, announced today that it has been granted its first patent on its path to realizing the potential of smart cooking. Fresco’s US-issued patent (US 11,631,010 B1, System and Method for use with Connected Kitchen Appliances), describes the proprietary algorithms and architecture developed by Fresco to reduce the complexity of cooking and empower home cooks to achieve consistent results.



The grant of this patent comes on the heels of Fresco’s KitchenOS launch in March. The patent covers Fresco’s breakthrough platform and the technology that powers it. The technology behind the KitchenOS platform converts recipes into a machine readable format, enabling appliances to be controlled and monitored directly from a recipe. The platform also enables recipe transformation algorithms such as localization, recipe scaling, and nutrient analysis.

“Our proprietary platform guides users step-by-step through recipes in a way that’s unique to Fresco-connected appliances, and one that offers an intuitive home cooking experience,” Tim Redfern, Fresco’s Co-founder and Head of Innovation, said. “This patent allows us to build on our mission of unlocking the true value of connected appliances for home cooks and their families, and continue to innovate and revolutionize the smart kitchen industry with guided cooking.”

“This latest patent also encompasses our proprietary AI recipe engine,” Adam Bermingham, Fresco’s Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, said. “This recipe engine translates recipes from a variety of sources into a standard machine readable format. From there, the engine is able to recognize common cooking concepts such as ingredients, quantities and processes, as well as translate the many ways in which a traditional recipe can be written.”

Fresco’s AI recipe engine provides clarity, confidence and control in the home cooking experience, enabling users to streamline their cooking with features that automatically adjust ingredients for exact portion sizes or estimate the time needed to cook a meal based on portion, as well as other benefits.

The securing of this patent brings Fresco closer to achieving its goal of making perfect cooking simple through smart, AI-powered kitchen technology and intuitive consumer experiences. For more information on joining the Fresco platform, visit frescocooks.com .

About Fresco

Fresco, the all-in-one kitchen platform, combines the key ingredients to unlock the value of connected appliances for home cooks and manufacturers. From IoT appliance control and app development to smart recipes, and engagement tools, Fresco’s KitchenOS makes cooking effortless and rewarding for home cooks while empowering manufacturers to connect with and serve personalized solutions to their consumers. Partnering with Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Kenwood, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Thermomix, Fresco’s neutral, cross-brand platform provides a smart cooking assistant to over three million home cooks worldwide. Founded in 2012, Fresco operates globally and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain. To learn more, visit frescocooks.com

LaunchSquad for Fresco

fresco@launchsquad.com