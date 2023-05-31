Manufacturing Execution Systems Market to Reach $ 17.83 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment Mode, Process Industry, Discrete Industry and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030.’



The global manufacturing execution systems market is projected to reach $ 17.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing complexity of manufacturing operations, the rising adoption of industrial automation in process and discrete industries and the increasing significance of regulatory compliances. Furthermore, the integration of MES with solutions such as ERP and PLM and increasing applications of MES in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in this market.

However, the complexities in deploying MES in various industries pose challenges to the growth of this market. Additionally, the requirement of significant capital investments and upgradation & maintenance costs are restraining market growth.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

The pandemic severely impacted several sectors, with major manufacturers shutting down their operations completely or operating at reduced capacities following the directives issued by their respective governments. Uncertainty regarding the duration of the lockdown and supply-chain disruptions made it difficult for players to anticipate the recovery. This crisis caused structural shifts that had significant implications for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global manufacturing execution systems market. Manufacturing industries were adversely affected in 2020 due to a significant decline in product demand, declining costs, and storage constraints. A rapid fall in manufacturing profits owing to nonexistent manufacturing demand and poor production capacities limited investments in the installation or improvement of existing MES solutions across industries, hampering the growth of this market.

However, the global manufacturing execution systems market rose exponentially in the fourth quarter of 2020, owing to consistent improvements in the supply chain and manufacturing processes, as well as the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures standards for workforce safety. Considering the pandemic, the current state of the MES market will drive pharmaceutical suppliers and healthcare establishments to increase investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of R&D, serving as the primary technology to enable various initiatives and applications.

The global manufacturing execution systems market is segmented by offering, deployment mode, end-use industry, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Based on offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor propelling the growth of this segment is the increasing significance of the global post-implementation procedure of several industrial execution systems. Other factors expected to drive the growth and demand for the services segment over the forecast period include improved efficiency, decreased waste, and shorter output times in the manufacturing process of various applications in industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods

Based on deployment mode, in 2023, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global manufacturing execution systems market. This segment's large market share is attributed to manufacturers' increasing adoption of MES to retain all their existing processes and internal systems, such as authentication and access credentials.

Based on application, in 2023, the monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global manufacturing execution systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to analyze real-time data to provide better performance contextually and automate workflows, product transactions, and manual tasks to ensure top accuracy.

Based on end-use industry, in 2023, the discrete industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global manufacturing execution systems market. In industries such as automotive manufacturing plants, consumer packaged goods, and medical devices, manufacturing execution systems are used to deliver information that enables the optimization of production activities from order launch to finished goods. The use of manufacturing execution systems in the discrete industry helps to efficiently monitor the performance of the manufacturing processes comprising the production of a variety of modules and parts, devices and many other countable goods as per customer demands. The production of goods requires to be done in a serial production process; thereby, MES deployed to track industrial processes and helps obtain efficient outputs.

Based on geography, the global manufacturing execution systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global manufacturing execution systems market. The region's large market share is attributed to the presence of several significant MES key players, such as Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), AVEVA Group Plc (U.K.), Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), and Infor Equity Holdings LLC (U.S.). Moreover, North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies that provide a competitive edge in the market. Also, the region is viewing several partnerships by market players, helping them combine their solutions and offerings to increase their market presence.

The key players profiled in the global manufacturing execution systems market study include Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Dassault Systèmes S.A. (France), AVEVA Group Plc (U.K.), Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), Infor Equity Holdings LLC (U.S.), Eyelit Inc. (Canada), Aegis Industrial Software Corporation (U.S.) and Critical Manufacturing, S.A. (Portugal).

Scope of the Report

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by Offering

Software

Services Implementation Software Upgradation Training Other Services



Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

On-demand Deployment

Hybrid Deployment

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by Application

Monitoring

Production Control

Production Documentation

Production Disposition

Inventory Management

Maintenance

Quality Management

Plant-wide Production Planning

Other Applications

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by End-use Industry

Process Industry Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Chemicals Paper & Pulp Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Energy & Power Water & Wastewater Other Process Industries

Discrete Industry Introduction Automotive Aerospace Consumer Packaged Goods Medical Devices Other Discrete Industries



Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

