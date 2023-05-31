Brain Power Wellness Reviews its Recent Student Leadership Program Celebration

ELLENVILLE, N.Y., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Power Wellness, a holistic, school-based wellness organization, is proud to announce that another successful Student Leadership Program (SLP) Celebration was held this month.



Every spring, Brain Power Wellness reviews and celebrates BPW Student Leaders’ completion of the organization’s full program in their respective schools that year. The first SLP Celebration was held in May of 2019, when more than 1,000 student leaders participated. In 2021, the event was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the two-day live event was hosted at Honor's Haven in Ellenville, New York. In addition to BPW Student Leaders and BPW Teacher Leaders from fifty schools throughout the five New York City boroughs, participants included thirty-five Brain Power Wellness staff members. The retreat brought together 1,300 participants, including more than 500 people from elementary schools throughout New York City on May 24, and another 800 students and teachers from middle and high schools throughout the city the following day.

In addition to presentations from Brain Power Wellness student leaders -- who had a chance to present what they have learned and experienced through the program -- the celebration included team-building activities, confidence building, wellness classes, relay races, a ropes course, a nature hike to a waterfall, presentations from each school and time to enjoy mindful arts and crafts.

The Brain Power Wellness Student Leadership program is a powerful way for students to develop leadership skills , learn mindfulness practices, and focus on improving their communities.

One student leader shared about how the program has specifically supported his growth, “My name is Shawn and I am a Brain Power Leader. From Brain Power Wellness, I have learned a lot, especially since I have anger issues and Brain Power has helped me (with that) so far; thank you. The breathing exercises are really good, and Brain Power Says is my favorite because it's so fun. It has helped me as a leader by encouraging my classmates to help them to do better for themselves, wanting more for themselves or creating bigger goals than they already had.”

The SLP Celebration offers the dedicated Brain Power Wellness staff the opportunity to celebrate the hard work of these leaders, and provide them with an impactful and fun experience within a community of their leader colleagues.

“This celebration offers students an opportunity to connect to the huge community of city-wide Brain Power Wellness leaders and be energized and inspired by a day of wellness, movement, laughter, and mindful reflection in nature,” said Tammir Smith, a Brain Power Wellness field coordinator and SLPC lead facilitator.

Brain Power Wellness' mission is to create learning environments for a better world. The organization aims to transform the culture of schools, companies, and organizations through self-development activities, mindfulness, brain training, community building, and holistic wellness. It does this through Brain Power Wellness retreats , trainings (through live presentations as well as asynchronous online services), and various other activities. Since launching in 2007, Brain Power Wellness instructors have trained more than 500,000 students and 25,000 teachers in 500 schools. In order to ensure that the organization is providing the optimal social, emotional, physical, and community-based wellness to all of its partner schools and corporations, Brain Power Wellness reviews and updates its services throughout the year including the Student Leadership Celebration agenda and program.

Anyone who is interested in improving the physical, emotional and cognitive well-being of a school they are associated with is invited to inquire about becoming a Brain Power Wellness School. More information can be found by visiting the organization's website, www.brainpowerwellness.com .

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthy, happy, and focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Recently, corporate groups have begun attending Brain Power Wellness retreats, where participants receive powerful tools for creating healthy, sustainable, and happy work environments.

